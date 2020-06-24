Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa says the recent regulatory and statutory changes in the energy sector make it clear that all transmission and distribution lines in the country irrespective of ownership are declared as Common Carrier to facilitate a move towards a competitive market.

Mr Nkhuwa said the Government is also aware of recent developments that may have been misconstrued or caused uncertainty among private players in the Electricity Supply Industry notably the recent deal for 600 Mega-watts of Solar-PV signed between ZESCO Limited and Power China.

He has stressed that this development should not be misinterpreted as Zambia remains very much open to Private Projects.

In a statement, Mr Nkhuwa said studies undertaken so far indicate that the current grid infrastructure is capable of absorbing in excess of 1000 Mega watts of power from intermittent energy sources by 2025 and substantially more, going forward.

He said the Ministry of Energy together with all concerned Private Players and Cooperating Partners will continue to support implementation of various initiatives in the Power Sector that promote participation of the Private Sector and ensure the smooth implementation of on-going programs such as the Global Energy Transfer Feed in Tariff Program and the Intermediary Power Off-taker Concept as approved by Cabinet.

Further, Mr Nkhuwa said it should be noted that the Ministry of Energy will continue to embrace other new and innovative approaches aimed at developing the power sector.

He has reiterated Government’s open-door policy and commitment towards promotion of private sector participation in the development of a robust, diversified and secure power se in Zambia.

