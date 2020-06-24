South African based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Church, the Enlightened Christian Gathering has donated food and other items to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to help fight COVID-19 in Zambia.

The donated items are 150 by 25 kilogram bags of mealie meal and 100 by 3.5 kilogram packets of washing soap all worth K50, 000 which comes in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis which has affected mostly the vulnerable people in Zambia.

ECG Church in Zambia National Pastor Adamson Nkhoma said it is the Church’s responsibility to work with the Government of the day by being partners and an answer to the various needs of the people.

Pastor Nkhoma said the church recently made a donation in Chirundu of 500 by 25 kg bags of mealie meal valued at about K90 000 when there was a call from the local government there.

He said the Church is also taking care of orphans, widows and vulnerable people who are members of the church in all their 53 branches across the country.

Pastor Nkhoma said his church has also made donations through the beacon of Hope department to correction facilities like Mwembeshi.

He called on the government to therefore look at the church not only as a prayer partner but also as a partner in development.

Receiving the donation, DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe thanked the Church for the gesture which he said would go a long way in supporting the affected people.

Mr Kabwe also called on young people to be innovative and design programs that will help fight climate change in the country.

