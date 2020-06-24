The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya.
Dr Chilufya, 47, of House number 4, Robert Kennedy Close, Off Brentwood Avenue, in Lusaka, was arrested today and charged with four counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 sub section 1 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.
The arrest follows investigations the Commission has been conducting against the Minister in relation to the above allegations.
Dr Chilufya has since been released on bond in his own recognizance and is expected to appear before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court on 9th July 2020.
ACC Corporate Affairs Officer Jonathan Siame confirmed the development at a media briefing.
Waste of time, this is a case to nowhere, EL and PF can never send a minster to jail no matter how clear the evidence is.
If Chitotela is walking free now, Chulufya is also a free man. The DPP has already saved Chitalu Chilufya
I hope he can resign his ministerial position on moral grounds and in the national interest so that investigations are carried out fairly and to also help the health Ministry to work freely. Otherwise, he is just a SUSPECT; He is innocent until proven guilty by the courts of law.
Innocent until proven guilty. This is further evidence of the independence of authorities under our leadership. There are no sacred cows under our government. If found wanting he should face the stiff arm of the Law. Great that he is cooperating. Until a guilty verdict is made, he is innocent and someone will say we control acc. Kz.
How is this news mwebantu?
When you are doing great things people will accuse you of all sorts. For example apparently I am in Malawi to help them rig election. Apparently I now have the power to be in two places at the same time. I am superman
Disgusting state of affairs.
These ministers keep getting arrested, and released, then acquitted.
Are they trying to play the double jeopardy laws? Do these exist in Zambia?
Everyone knows that pretty much the entire cabinet is corrupt.
The whole lot is rotten. Thieves.
Zambia is seriously a banana republic. A minister is arrested but continues to serve. Can some one please wake up our head state and ask him to show leadership. No where in the world has a serving minister been arrested for corruption but continues to serve as Minister. Any way ECL is de-campaigning the PF so it can only be good for the opposition.
Am sure this is just the work of some disgruntled people within the government who want to tarnish the image and good leadership of our hardworking and able minister of health Dr.Chitalu Chilufya
The ACC will bungle it as usual. There’s no prosecutorial capacity at ACC. I doubt it they hold pre-trial conferences with investigators and prosecutors in order to seal weaknesses in the case they seek to take to court.
Now it’s watch and see if the so called koswe Mupoto President ..will do anything about this development. I’m sure this thieve is still on payroll…what a stubid government.
A ministerial position is not for Life appointment…Jesus Christ
This is the saddest news of the year.
Chilufya will claim that he is a sacrificial lamb, just like Emelina Kabanshi.
Why is by-election in Mansa central?
Gymnastic Window dressing by lungu…..
There is plenty corruption, yes , but they ignore it and use it to serve other agendas , like mafia using information against you…
Either Chitalu is seen as a threat to lung or lungu wants to impress the IMF…
Proof that ACC does its job.
We pray for Dr Chilufya. We wish him well, this must be very distressing for him and his family.
Did he inadvertantly gain possession of the property? Let’s see what comes out of this case.
God look over these affairs and may the stress be over soon.