Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika has said that Malawi has given a good signal of how the Zambian elections will be next year.
Hon. Chitika who was today’s guest on the People’s Debate on Pan African Radio said that Raphael Nakachinda expulsion from the MMD is final.
“Last Saturday, the New Hope MMD National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to expel Hon. Raphael Nakachinda, who from 2016 was a suspended member of the Party. After We expelled him, We saw him on TV misleading himself that the National Executive Committee of the Party had no authority to expel him and that we had since 2016 expelled him over 10 times. I would like to put it on record that he had never been expelled up until now. Secondly, the Party Constition empowers the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party to expel erring members like Nakachinda”, Hon. Chitika said.
Hon. Chitika then said that the MMD was not in any alliance with any party.
“Over 2 weeks ago, PF Deputy Secretary General Hon. Mumbi Phiri said that we were in an alliance with her party. I would like to say it again that We are neither in an alliance with the PF nor the UPND. They only people we shall enter into an alliance with are the people of Zambia”, Hon. Chitika further said.
Hon. Chitika further said that Malawi has given a good signal that a Pastor leading a former Ruling Party can bounce back in power.
“Zambia and Malawi behave like twins. We both got independence in 1964. We both reintroduced Democracy in the 1990s. A Pastor leading a former Ruling Party by the name of Rev. Lazarus Chakera is currently leading and I can safely say that the Rev is the President elect. This is a signal of what will happen next year here in Zambia”, Hon. Chitika said
No madam,I can not eat what I puked.Its only dogs/cats that do that!!! movement for mass destruction (MMD) or even if you add some new hope to it kulibe.You dead to me.
Kudos to Malawi, Judiciary truly independent. New electoral commission very impartial. Very progressive democracy, exact opposite to ours
I will shall ever agree with Liz Chitika no matter what.
Yes wish we had a pastor or Reverend for President, both Pastor Mumba or Rev. Sambo can’t lead, they even failed to send Chi Nakachinda to hell.
Then we thought Rev. Sumaili was to be President, just to disappoint us with sexual talks.
He erred did he…..well that’s the longest expelling process I ever did see…..since 2016. Come on people! Give citizens respect. The only reason he was expelled was because he was a threat to Mumba. It was an afront to see Nakacinda in Parliament while he lolled about street corners looking/begging teenagers/youth for a promise in votes (mainly encouraging them to do what teens do best…..damage things and stamping their little feet in chagrin).
It’s easy to turn the heads of unemployed Youths, ……in America they send them off to Springbreak camps so they can let their socks and rocks off…..keep them busy chasing each other and all those teen rituals. But Mumba incited them so he can cowardly place himself. Anyway Hon Chitika you are by far more impressive than…
NYASALAND PAVES WAY FOR THE ERADICATION OF UNFREE AND UNFAIR ELECTIONS – RIGGING THAT HAS INFEST IT AND IT’S BROTHERS THE RHODESIAS.
WELL DONE!
Anyway Hon Chitika you are by far more impressive than ‘Pastor,’ Mumba. If you challenge Leadership, you might convince voters your way…….forget this mirroring Pastor thing!
At the convention ……SHOVE him off. We need a female leader ad impressive as you. Come out of under Mumba. Unfortunately, my vote is decidedly for his Excellency President Lungu. Great Leadership under duress.
Why should you be the ones to claim Malawi s signal? Why not HH? Why not Kambwili? Why not Nawakwi? When a man is drowning he will clutch at straws. Malawi is hope for Malawians not Zambians
Yes you are right madam, Malawi is doing everything right, look at judiciary, look at their electoral commission – these are the right things. Not the pastor things, but still congratulations for ejecting noisy and confrontational Nakachinda. Now find a very good candidate for your party though you don’t have any chances, but keep trying