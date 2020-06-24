Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini says he reserves powers to interpret the constitution within the confine of the operations of the legislature.

Dr Matibini has disagreed with the Constitutional Court ruling that he has no jurisdiction to interpret the constitution.

According to the National Broadcaster ZNBC, Dr Matibini cited various cases such as Geoffrey Mwamba versus the Attorney General and Ben Tetamashimba versus the Attorney General where the courts did not interfere with the decisions of the Speakers of the National Assembly to declare the parliamentary seats vacant.

However, on the premise of the case involving former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili versus the Attorney General, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Speaker of the National Assembly has no powers to interpret the constitution.

In this case, Mr Kambwili who is now National Democratic Congress Leader was challenging the decision of the Speaker of the National Assembly to declare his Roan Parliamentary Seat under the PF vacant.

Meanwhile, Dr Matibini has pronounced himself on the Constitutional Court judgment in Mr Kambwili’s case as part of his eminent ruling on a point of order concerning constitution amendment Bill number 10 of 2019. The ruling is expected to be rendered today.

The anticipated ruling comes on the backdrop of a point of order raised by Mazabuka Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo who wanted to know whether it was in Order to debate the Bill when there was a Court petition over it.

The Constitutional Court ruled in March 2020 that Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini exceeded his powers when in his ruling declaring Chishimba Kambwili’s Roan seat vacant, he proceeded to interpret statutes in order to “cure” the lacuna he identified in Article 72 of the Constitution as amended.

The court noted that the function of interpreting the law and the Constitution was vested in the Judiciary.

This came to light when the Court threw out a matter in which Mr Kambwili, who is former Roan PF member of parliament, was challenging Dr Matibini’s decision to declare his seat vacant for allegedly floor crossing.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]