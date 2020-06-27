ZESCO will soon roll out Smart meters which will allow the utility company to remotely switch off some appliances in households as part of load management.
ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mundende says the project will cost 40-Million United States dollars and will help with load management and sharing of power by the utility company.
He says a Copperbelt meter manufacturing company, El Sewedy, in which ZESCO owns 40 percent undertook a two-year pilot project whose results are successful.
Mr. Mundende says the start of the project is only awaiting approval from the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) and will take five years to implement.
He says the project will be easily rolled out especially with the installation of fiber across the country.
And Mr. Mundende has revealed that the current intense load shedding of between 8 to 12 hours is expected to continue until September.
He has told journalists in Lusaka that the anticipated commissioning of the first generator at the 750 megawatts Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro plant in October is expected to reduce the load shedding to between one and four hours.
Mr. Mundende said ZESCO has projected a systematic reduction of load shedding using a graduated system called Weather Induced Power Deficit -WIPOD-19 which ensures a more predictable and consistent load management schedule for customers.
He said ZESCO being responsible for generation, distribution, and supply of power has also suffered effects of climate change with about 810 megawatts power deficit while the cold season also increases the demand for power for heating.
The ZESCO MD has, however, noted that the company is working round the clock to ensure that the Kafue Gorge Lower Project fully comes on board within the first quarter of next year.
This is needed because I believe we as a country have failed to change our approach to power saving. There is a lot of unnecessary waste of energy. People became to accustomed to wasting energy. The numbers of houses I have been to where lights in unoccupied rooms are left on is telling in itself. We need to change this approach or better still we would like to see people moving to alternative sources.
So much for privacy. Instead of switching of customers that consume beyond a certain threshold of consumption. The MD states they will switch off impliments? Where our personal boundaries when based on the current ERB tariff structure we are charged based on consumption or has #Zesco tariff structure that #ERB
recently approved something Zesco failed to impliments? Law makers where are our privacy laws? Consumer Protection Agency where are our rights to privacy with this much intrusion into our private space?
Imagine they lied to the President that the water will take 9 weeks to reach the Kariba Dam. But even him, he can’t follow up and find out why they lied to him in front of camera’s and the whole nation witnessed it. He’s busy transporting Chellah Tukuta from one police station to another.
Power shortage now classified as a new normal ver2, second only to Covid-19: we are on the wrong trajectory viz energy policy in this country.
The ultimate preoccupation of Zesco must be to increase capacity on alternative power sources – generation not to move to restrict use of electricity in households. The objective of Zesco must be to adopt efficient generation the commodity. How to you spend so much money to launch a meter that would loadshed me when on the grid I am already being loadshedded.
The Auditor General should cite dysfunct Zesco for misapplication of funds if this project takes off.
What a waste of strategic decisions at Zesco. Is that the reason you want to suffocate CEC? Damn it Mundende!
Best Strategy is to completely get off the unreliable ZESCO thing by investing in simple technologies, E.G. Biogas Digesters for cooking, running Gas-powered Generators, etc. Couple that with Solar power and you have a Stress-free existence. As long as ZESCO continues running as a “Parasitatal,” it will continue Failing and Stressing it’s customers!
@Kiazer Zulu – I beg to differ with your perception. Zesco began what you suggest when the distributed energy saving bulbs. Loadshedding and tariffs have compelled consumers to change their behaviour. If you bother to interact with Zesco itself. The institution will tell you that what you suggest itsnt. The current tariff structure was modelled to change just that. Aka a different tariff structure based on consumption.
Loadshedding is compelled by two fold issue. Low water levels to generate power is one. The other is the surge in numbers of households and institutions that now tap into the grid. Zesco is lagging in bring the generation capacity to meet demand for power. This Zesco has explained that while their plans were made ahead of time, the tariff structure made it unaffordable to…
When you suffer from malnutrition and your father says he wants devise means to monitor how many lumps of nshima to consumer per day just know that there’s no future, kwashiorkor and marasmus will soon set in. He’s supposed to discuss on how to improve diet! and any money spent should be towards that. Now Mundende and Matthew Nkhuwa want to pinpoint load shading which means they can switch Kambwili for saying what he says about Edgar mu chimbuya. There’s no hope. Find means of managing power efficiently. You’re supposed to reduce the transmission loss of 20% to 2% like CEC! US$40M is money wasted and obviously the cost of the project might just be US$5M, the rest as usual, you know when you know