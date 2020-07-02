9.5 C
Economy

Kansanshi Mine Appoints Anthony Mukutuma as First Zambia to to Head the Mine

By Chief Editor
Kansanshi Mine in Solwezi North Western Province has for the first time appointed a Zambian as the Mine’s General Manager.

Anthony Mukutuma takes over as the Kansanshi Mine General Manager from David De Vries.

And Government has hailed First Quantum Minerals – FQM which runs Kansanshi mine for appointing a Zambian to the position of General Manager for the first time in its 14 years of operations in the country.

North Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu says this is a sign that major industries can be managed without expatriates .

Speaking when he met with management from Kansanshi Mine in his office in Solwezi, Mr. Mubukwanu said the government will continue supporting operations at the mine.

Meanwhile, FQM Country Manager Kingsley Chinkuli said the number of expatriates at Kanshanshi Mine is reducing as Zambians are being elevated to decision making positions.

And Mr. Mukutuma said he will ensure that the mine remains viable.

He said he will work towards ensuring production at the mine is increased and has called for political support from government.

  2. Remember all this is happening for the first time under the patriotic front. A patriotic party and government which puts zambian people first. Well done to this man. We look forward to your hard work. I trust in your abilities as a zambian. Ba diaspora here are fellow zambians managing mines. Imwe ati Zambia cannot offer me anything and yet there you are in diaspora wiping old people’s backsides

