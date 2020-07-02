The Lusaka City Council Liquor Licensing Committee has resolved that Chicago’s Reloaded at East Park Mall will remain closed pending determination of the matter by the Council.

This follows a routine inspection that revealed that the restaurant disregarded warnings and guidelines given to them by the local authority on 4th June, 2020.

LCC Liquor Licensing Committee Chairperson Councillor Jonas Phiri disclosed that the committee has given Chicago’s 30 days in which to exculpate themselves and show cause why Council should not revoke their licence.

Mr. Phiri said this after the special Liquor Licensing Committee sitting which was held in the Council Chamber.

Meanwhile, Mr Phiri said the committee has given Granddaddy’s a final warning for obstructing authorized officers from entering their premises while MS Liquor and Drill Beat Liquor Wholesale have been warned for going against provisions of the Liquor Licensing Act by operating like a bar.

He said the findings at Chicago’s Reloaded, Granddaddy’s, MS Liquor and Drill Beat Liquor Wholesale contravenes the provisions of the Liquor License Act No. 20 of 2011, and Statutory Instrument Number 21 and 22 of 2020 of Public Health Act Cap 295 of the Laws of Zambia.

The Committee Chairperson added that when it comes to following the President’s directive, his committee is not going to side with anyone regardless of their nationality or race but will strictly enforce the law.

Mr Phiri charged that all bars should remain closed until the president directs otherwise.

He said Council officers shall continue to monitor compliance on all premises that have been given permits to operate.

