President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Southern Province for a two day working visit.

President Lungu is expected to arrive in Livingstone in the morning and will immediately proceed for a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a four star Mosi-0-Tunya Livingstone resort hotel and conference facility.

Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has confirmed the Presidential visit in Choma today.

Dr. Hamukale explained that the project is an outcome of the 2019 Southern Province tourism and investment exposition.

And President Lungu will on Saturday travel to Monze to commission new housing units for the Zambia Correctional Service.

The President will later in the afternoon be in Mazabuka to commission another set of housing units for Zambia Police Service.

And the Patriotic Front -PF-Southern Province Chairman Lawrence Evans says the party in the province is excited that President, Edgar Lungu is once again expected to undertake a working visit to the province.

Mr. Evans says the President’s visit to Southern Province is a continuation of his developmental agenda for the province.

He has urged everyone to accord the President a warm welcome as he visits Southern Province on his unprecedented development drive, which has seen him either commissioning a secondary school, district hospital among others which has never been seen in the country’s history.

Mr. Evans has told ZNBC News that the PF is also happy to note that the President is also scheduled to meet with traditional leaders in the three districts.

He said this is because traditional leaders are partners in development and President Lungu has continued to accord the traditional leaders the respect befitting their status and has been appealing to them to continue giving counsel to politicians.

Mr. Evans said the engagement is timely especially coming a few days after the Southern Province council of Chiefs made a passionate appeal to Members of Parliament to fully support the Constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019.

President Lungu was in Southern province in May during which he opened the Victoria Falls to the public, which was closed due to the outbreak of the Coviod-19.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by PF Southern Province Information and Publicity Secretary, Trymore Mwenda.

