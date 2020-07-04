United Party for National Development (UPND) Members of Parliament (MPs) invited to witness the handover of 70 houses to the Zambia Correctional Service and 50 others to the Zambia Police Service will not be doing so for fear of being harmed and contracting the COVID-19.
In clarifying the reason for choosing to shy away from President Edgar Lungu’s visit to Livingstone, Monze and Mazabuka yesterday and today, Monze Central MP, Jack Mwiimbu told journalists that the heavy police presence in Monze and the prospect of contracting the novel Coronavirus made it hard for them to attend the two events.
Mwiimbu, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, wondered how Mr Lungu expected the UPND MPs to attend the events when a horde of PF cadres went round Monze defacing President Hichilema’s portraits and removing UPND regalia from various places ahead of his visit to the area.
Mwiimbu stated that Lungu’s failure to condemn, late alone discipline his Cabinet Ministers and senior party officials for demonizing and branding the people of Southern Province as “tribal” and “selfish” made it impossible for the invited guests to attend the events.
Speaking at the same function, Mazabuka Central MP, Garry Nkombo stated that although Lungu was welcome to visit the Province, there were a number of fundamentals that made it difficult for the five MPs to visit.
He stated that the PF’s wanton behaviour of having meetings anywhere and whatever time without consequences in the wake of COVID-19 made it very discriminatory for the UPND to find comfort in dinning with the incumbent.
He stated that UPND would not find it prudent to take part in activities that abrogated the health guidelines by the Ministry of Health and be part of the spreading of COVID-19.
Lungu should step down. He has failed. Zambia has stagnated from 2011 to date. Lungu can be President for 50 years but he would never change Zambia for the better. He is not cut for transformational leadership which is cardinal for every developing country.
UPND is league of extraordinary gentlemen and ladies , they don’t tolerate sub standard behavior, why is pf abrogating health guidelines set by the ministry of health and only applying the on the opposition meetings.
I respect UPND consistency… So hard people, this is I believe they will make a gentleman ‘s government next year.
I am still in Heritage Party.
UPND is league of extraordinary gentlemen and ladies , they don’t tolerate sub standard behavior, why is pf abrogating health guidelines set by the ministry of health and only applying the on the opposition meetings.
But why are HH’s portraits doing there in the first place? Is HH the President of Zambia? And this is not campaign period
We should de-gazette the October 18 holiday! It has Failed to heal Zambia.
PF- UPND affair remains a Cat-and-Mouse Affair!
How can you expect them to dine together?
Well done UPND mps, why meet tge president who doesn’t respect the constitution and breaks it with impunity?
He is mad president.
PF must go!
@Just Asking, unless you are bird brained, there is no law against putting up your portrait on a bill board. You do not have to be President or Minister. All you need to do is pay for space and police have no authority to remove such portraits.