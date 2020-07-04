United Party for National Development (UPND) Members of Parliament (MPs) invited to witness the handover of 70 houses to the Zambia Correctional Service and 50 others to the Zambia Police Service will not be doing so for fear of being harmed and contracting the COVID-19.

In clarifying the reason for choosing to shy away from President Edgar Lungu’s visit to Livingstone, Monze and Mazabuka yesterday and today, Monze Central MP, Jack Mwiimbu told journalists that the heavy police presence in Monze and the prospect of contracting the novel Coronavirus made it hard for them to attend the two events.

Mwiimbu, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, wondered how Mr Lungu expected the UPND MPs to attend the events when a horde of PF cadres went round Monze defacing President Hichilema’s portraits and removing UPND regalia from various places ahead of his visit to the area.

Mwiimbu stated that Lungu’s failure to condemn, late alone discipline his Cabinet Ministers and senior party officials for demonizing and branding the people of Southern Province as “tribal” and “selfish” made it impossible for the invited guests to attend the events.

Speaking at the same function, Mazabuka Central MP, Garry Nkombo stated that although Lungu was welcome to visit the Province, there were a number of fundamentals that made it difficult for the five MPs to visit.

He stated that the PF’s wanton behaviour of having meetings anywhere and whatever time without consequences in the wake of COVID-19 made it very discriminatory for the UPND to find comfort in dinning with the incumbent.

He stated that UPND would not find it prudent to take part in activities that abrogated the health guidelines by the Ministry of Health and be part of the spreading of COVID-19.

