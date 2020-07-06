9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 6, 2020
type here...
Columns

Personalization of Zambian Politics

By editor
36 views
5
Columns Personalization of Zambian Politics
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

I thought there was polarisation in Zambian Politics but have come to realize it is more of personalization.

Polarisation would be about strongly held political/economic positions on how our country should be governed. Whereas it is true governance is all about leadership we seem to be promoting the leader at the expense of political and economic issues.

Some people have suggested our democracy is now at great risk.Anything good that happens is because the “wise leadership”,”watchful eye” of the leader and all failures are blamed on “global pandemics,climate change” or act of God.

Criticism is tantamount to treason,sedition or unpatriotism. State institutions appear paralysed and are often reminded not to be “adventurous” or “irresponsible” by taking decisions that may not be politically correct.There is “constitutional engineering to remove or circumvent term limits and undermine institutions”(Paul Ndilho-Nov 2018).

As President Obama said in his farewell speech to the AU in Addis Ababa in July 2015,“Africa does not need strong men,it needs strong institutions”.Some say we need both,but this is story for another day.A strong leader does not have to be a dictator!

By Concerned Zambian

[Read 71 times, 71 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleDefend Paramount Chief Chitimukulu from politically charged individuals-Kelvin Sampa

5 COMMENTS

  1. PF has to understand that you can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time

  3. I agree. If projects hv stalled due to lack of funding, it’s the fault of officials around the great leader. The great leader himself means well and loves everyone. Check his DC appointments in his strongholds. They’re all culturally from those places. He will not take to Petauke as DC someone from N-W province for example. And this his definition of one Zambia one nation.

  4. Well said!
    What you see in pf is stooges that attribute anything that seems positive to lungu:
    “Thanks to the able leadership of his excellence president lungu, we have had a good rainy season” lol
    “Thanks to the leadership of his excellency president edgar chagwa lungu, the cold weather has been stopped”
    “thanks to the able leadeship of his excellence president edgar chagwa lungu, the soil is naturally fertile “

  5. But when we have negatives its not his fault:
    “due to global forces beyond his excellency edgar chagwa lungu’s control, we have a problem of endemic corruption”
    “due to external forces of regime change, we have violent pf caders causing havoc”
    “due to circumstances beyond the control of his excellence president edgar chagwa lungu, we have gross incompetence in government”
    “we have extremly poor governance due to global factors beyond the control of the able leadership of his excellence president edgar chagwa lungu”
    We are a mini north korea or a senior burundi under nkurunziza.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Columnseditor - 5

Personalization of Zambian Politics

I thought there was polarisation in Zambian Politics but have come to realize it is more of personalization. Polarisation would...
Read more
General News

Defend Paramount Chief Chitimukulu from politically charged individuals-Kelvin Sampa

Chief Editor - 7
KASAMA CENTRAL Member of Parliament Hon Kelvin Sampa has urged Bembas to defend Paramount Chief Chitimukulu from politically-charged individuals who have developed a tendency...
Read more
General News

Southern Province Chiefs differ on Bill 10

Chief Editor - 6
Senior Chief Mukuni of the Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts and all the Bene Mukuni says Chieftainess Sekute has no mandate...
Read more
Headlines

Ward by elections being induced by the PF are a drain not only on the national coffers

Chief Editor - 6
UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says the ward by elections being induced by the PF are a drain not only on the national coffers...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu directs Minister Vincent Mwale to quickly complete Police Housing in three districts in Southern Province

Chief Editor - 18
President Edgar Lungu has directed the Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale to quickly complete the construction of Houses and police stations in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Disrespecting the President in UPND Strongholds:PF warns of same treatment to UPND Leaders

Columns Chief Editor - 38
By Alex Simuwelu Our people in PF strongholds have followed very closely how three (3) Monze based UPND Members of Parliament led by Mr. Jack...
Read more

Can Judicial Review or Petition halt consideration of Bill 10 by Parliament?

Columns Chief Editor - 22
By Isaac Mwanza Introduction When the former Minister of Commerce Mr. Dipak Patel dragged the Government to court in relation to parliamentary oversight on debt contraction...
Read more

To Alliance or Not to Alliance in 2021 General Elections

Columns Chief Editor - 22
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member I have to declare an interest from the onset: as a member of the United Party for National Development...
Read more

HOW ZESCO MADE AN IMAGINARY MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR LOSS

Columns editor - 9
By Nchinde Mampuulwa The much-demonized Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA) between ZESCO Limited and Copperbelt Energy Corporation came to a-not-so-surprising end on the last day of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 71 times, 71 reads today]

Related Posts: