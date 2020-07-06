I thought there was polarisation in Zambian Politics but have come to realize it is more of personalization.

Polarisation would be about strongly held political/economic positions on how our country should be governed. Whereas it is true governance is all about leadership we seem to be promoting the leader at the expense of political and economic issues.

Some people have suggested our democracy is now at great risk.Anything good that happens is because the “wise leadership”,”watchful eye” of the leader and all failures are blamed on “global pandemics,climate change” or act of God.

Criticism is tantamount to treason,sedition or unpatriotism. State institutions appear paralysed and are often reminded not to be “adventurous” or “irresponsible” by taking decisions that may not be politically correct.There is “constitutional engineering to remove or circumvent term limits and undermine institutions”(Paul Ndilho-Nov 2018).

As President Obama said in his farewell speech to the AU in Addis Ababa in July 2015,“Africa does not need strong men,it needs strong institutions”.Some say we need both,but this is story for another day.A strong leader does not have to be a dictator!

By Concerned Zambian

[Read 71 times, 71 reads today]