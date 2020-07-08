Effort to win President Edgar Lungu’s favor for presidency is making some PF officials loose their mind.

President Edgar Lungu was unfairly treated by some unscrupulous people in Monze and Lusaka province Minister Bowman Lusambo, in an effort to win the president’s heart, what to use the incidence as an opportunity to fix the opposition.

Because the incidence took place in the UPND stronghold, Minister Lusambo puts a blame on UPND leaders. He demand they must pay for it and has declared the Copperbelt province a no go area for opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

As Copperbelt province Mobilisation Chairperson, I wish to announce that our members on the Copperbelt will make it impossible for the UPND to conduct any business in the province. We will simply reciprocate the treatment they are subjecting our leader to and carry it out to good measure on the Copperbelt. So congratulations Jack Mwiimbu, congratulations Hakainde Hichilema and congratulations the UPND. You have just drawn your own lines, says Hon Lusambo as reported on online news platforms.

It is laughable that ambition for presidency has made Minister Lusambo forget that Zambia is a declared Christian nation. He has completely forgotten that evil for evil is unaccepted in a Christian society.

He need to be reminded that apart from being a Christian nation, Zambia is a country government by the law. If the President was treated unfairly, it is not for the minister to fix but the law.

He should take it easy. It was reported few days ago that he has named his twins Edgar and Esther. Is that not enough to win the heart of the boss?

By Venus N Msyani

