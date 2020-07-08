Effort to win President Edgar Lungu’s favor for presidency is making some PF officials loose their mind.
President Edgar Lungu was unfairly treated by some unscrupulous people in Monze and Lusaka province Minister Bowman Lusambo, in an effort to win the president’s heart, what to use the incidence as an opportunity to fix the opposition.
Because the incidence took place in the UPND stronghold, Minister Lusambo puts a blame on UPND leaders. He demand they must pay for it and has declared the Copperbelt province a no go area for opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.
As Copperbelt province Mobilisation Chairperson, I wish to announce that our members on the Copperbelt will make it impossible for the UPND to conduct any business in the province. We will simply reciprocate the treatment they are subjecting our leader to and carry it out to good measure on the Copperbelt. So congratulations Jack Mwiimbu, congratulations Hakainde Hichilema and congratulations the UPND. You have just drawn your own lines, says Hon Lusambo as reported on online news platforms.
It is laughable that ambition for presidency has made Minister Lusambo forget that Zambia is a declared Christian nation. He has completely forgotten that evil for evil is unaccepted in a Christian society.
He need to be reminded that apart from being a Christian nation, Zambia is a country government by the law. If the President was treated unfairly, it is not for the minister to fix but the law.
He should take it easy. It was reported few days ago that he has named his twins Edgar and Esther. Is that not enough to win the heart of the boss?
By Venus N Msyani
This issue is not just about Lusambo. It is about respect for the Presidency. Remember it is this kind of behaviour that led to the leader of the upnd to be locked behind bars at Mukobeko. Edgar was voted for by the people of Zambia and whether you like it or not , he remains the Presedent until 2021 or even beyond should he win again.
Minister Lusambo is inciting violence. He should be brought before the law
Bowman Lusambo – case of ‘ubututu’ on a new level!
Black Muntu, I agree with you but the two issues should not be mixed. Lusambo is not the law. Let the law take care of the unruly youths. Minister Lusambo has no power to declare Copperbelt a “no- go” area for anyone. He should be disciplined. He holds a public office, and by virtue of that he has a lot of influence, which can be abused.
UPND strategy is a failed one. They have tried the following thinking these will bring them votes.
1. Selling Councillors to raise funds for 2021 Campaigns.
2 Walking out of parliament when important matters are being discussed.
3.Decampaigning bill 10.
4 Blocking Presidential motorcade
5.Booing the President.
6. Using the three Church mother bodies to push your agenda.
SOME ONE NEEDS TO ADVISE BOW MAN POLITICALLY.
AM DISAPPOINTED, IF NOT EMBARRASSED.
TIT 4 TAT??????????
The biggest problem PF has is that they are so preoccupied with trying to prove to UPND that they are in power and that they need to be recognized, they have been doing this since 2015 at the expense of working to improve the economy of the country ., they have been opposition ruling party to the opposition, thats why zambians should give them the rightful cap that fits them come 2021,
Remember Rwanda genocide, PF government will be held responsible for deaths of Zambians and all its associates. Zambian government has institutions to maintain law and order and in Monze there were present purely for reasons of law and order. In a democracy dispensation people hold different views and that is not a crime. This happens everywhere in the world as long as does not cause harm to others. To make vows and threaten to deal harshly with those who hold differing views from PF regime is not only undemocratic but crime against Zambians. President Edigar Lungu can/should be respected but he is not a god.
MMmmm guys…why are you crying ? Do to others what you would like them do unto you. You want to be booing PF but you don’t want PF to boo you?? Yashani iyo guys? Moreover, you don’t want even to apologize. Just brace your selves for the same treatment in the PF strong hold. .
THIS SEMI LITERATE CHEESE LOVING BUF00N WILL SURELY SET ZAMBIA ON FIRE!
Instead of licking @rse, the ex street Tramp should tell us what happened to [email protected] Chimbwendembwende & who authorised the gass!ng of innocent Zedians, as he was one of the f00l’z who blamed H.H whilst they were busy getting away with it, before the domino’s fell & revealed the truth, which lies squarely @ the feet of [email protected] Funkutu aka P.F.
Lastly P.F.MUSTGO!
“…. It was reported few days ago that he has named his twins Edgar and Esther. Is that not enough to win the heart of the boss?….”
Don’t be surprised if this boot licker , after 2021 , changes the names of his twins to
Hakahinde lusambo and mutinta lusambo ….
So Zambia is now under the leadership of King Lusambo? Why are we letting this guy be abusing his power. I thought we have courts in Zambia? The police need to deal with this guy now because such behavior can cause a civil war