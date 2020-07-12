9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 13, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Home Affairs P.S Dr Mulenga dies

By editor
37 views
10
Headlines Home Affairs P.S Dr Mulenga dies
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr. Chileshe Mulenga has died.

Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti has confirmed Dr Chileshe’s death.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia regrets to announce the sudden death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs who died in Lusaka this morning, Sunday, 12th July, 2020,” Dr Miti said.

President Edgar Lungu has expressed shock on this sudden sad development and has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Dr Mulenga was well until this morning when he developed some sudden health complications and was rushed to the Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The funeral is being held at his residence Plot No. 11015 Off Munali Road, Lusaka.

“However, attendance at the funeral house has been restricted to close family members in observance of public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Government will issue further details on the funeral programme at a later stage,” Dr Miti said.

Previous articleCopperbelt Province has received 80 percent of its Fertilizer Allocation

10 COMMENTS

  1. This is very sad news for the country. He was such a great son of the soil. You served the zambian people well and for that we are forever grateful. Serving in public office is a privilege, and something some people will never experience, like HH

    4
    13

    • A wrong one died in Home Affairs. Was is against the idea of PF campaigning in his prisons? Why such a sudden death?

      3

  5. That’s very sad for his surviving relatives. Am sure they were very proud of this learned man. His window Mrs mulenga is the chairperson of NGOCC. Now you know why the Organization has failed to take its role of demanding accountability from government. They were married to the same government. Now am sure madam mulenga will do her job freely and effectively, although we do regret his death.

    1

  8. Zambian government today its only Chilufya, Mulenga, Bwalya, Kampyongo, Mwila, Mwape, Lusambo, Sampa, Ngosa, Chanda, Chipampe, mumbi, Kabanshi, nkandu, and a few Phiri/ Lungu’s. This is daylight tribalism. And i wont feel for this Dead Mulenga(its good riddance of the Bembalization of our government).

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 10

Home Affairs P.S Dr Mulenga dies

Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr. Chileshe Mulenga has died. Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti has confirmed Dr Chileshe’s...
Read more
General News

Copperbelt Province has received 80 percent of its Fertilizer Allocation

Chief Editor - 2
Copperbelt Province has received 80 percent of its total 32-thousand 5-hundred and 50 Metric tonnes fertilizer allocation under the Farmer Input Support Programme, FISP. Provincial...
Read more
Economy

Zambia raises over 6.8 billion out of the 8 billion Kwacha COVID-19 Bond

Chief Editor - 9
Zambia has raised over 6.8 billion out of the 8 billion Kwacha COVID-19 Bond. Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu says the money is currently...
Read more
General News

Modify Kafue and Kabwe Roundabouts to Decongest Lusaka CBDs!

editor - 17
The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is calling for the modification of the Kafue and Kabwe Roundabouts in Lusaka to help decongest...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Dad, Who is a Hero and who are Zambia’s Heroes?

editor - 17
By Parkie Mbozi During this time of lockdown, with no idea whatsoever when non-examination classes will re-open, I have been turned into dad-cum teacher...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Inonge Wina condemns the political violence in Mufulira

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
Vice President Inonge Wina has condemned the political violence in Mufulira which left several Patriotic Front members hospitalized on Friday. Mrs. Wina says it is...
Read more

President Edgar Lungu calls for restraint among PF members in the face of what he called disrespectful conduct from UPND

Headlines Chief Editor - 37
President Edgar Lungu has called for restraint among Patriotic Front members in the wake of the disrespectful conduct he was subjected to by UPND...
Read more

Cornelius Mweetwa has been condemned for disrespecting Vice President Inonge Wina

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
Choma Central UPND Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa has been condemned for disrespecting Vice President Inonge Wina by calling her shallow and shameful. Authentic Advocate...
Read more

UPND MP Cornelius Mweetwa refuses to apologize to the Vice President Inonge Wina for calling her disgraceful

Headlines Chief Editor - 52
Choma Central UPND Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa this morning refused to apologize to the Vice President for calling her disgraceful over the gassing...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.