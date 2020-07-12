Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr. Chileshe Mulenga has died.

Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti has confirmed Dr Chileshe’s death.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia regrets to announce the sudden death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs who died in Lusaka this morning, Sunday, 12th July, 2020,” Dr Miti said.

President Edgar Lungu has expressed shock on this sudden sad development and has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Dr Mulenga was well until this morning when he developed some sudden health complications and was rushed to the Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The funeral is being held at his residence Plot No. 11015 Off Munali Road, Lusaka.

“However, attendance at the funeral house has been restricted to close family members in observance of public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Government will issue further details on the funeral programme at a later stage,” Dr Miti said.