Vice President Inonge Wina has condemned the political violence in Mufulira which left several Patriotic Front members hospitalized on Friday.
Mrs. Wina says it is unfortunate that members of an opposition party were ferried from Kitwe to Mufulira where they beat up PF members.
She has warned that cadres who are fomenting violence will soon be caught and face the law.
Speaking when she addressed Patriotic Front leaders in Lufwanyama District, the Vice President urged PF members to promote harmony as a way to win the hearts and minds of Zambians.
Mrs. Wina said violence should not be used as a tool to win votes.
She congratulated opposition UPND Councillors who have defected to the ruling party saying they have a future in the PF.
Earlier, PF Copperbelt Chairperson Nathan Chanda assured the Vice President that the ruling party will win all the forthcoming by-elections in Lufwanyama.
And Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said his administration will not allow politicians who thrive on lies to mislead people on the Copperbelt.
Meanwhile, National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, Godfridah Sumaili, has said that it is disheartening to see people purporting to be leaders, inciting young people to be violent.
Mrs. Sumaili said that hate speech and tribal remarks have no room in Zambia, a country she said is well known as being peaceful.
She said that much as there is freedom of speech in the country, it is unacceptable for anyone to use it to disrespect others or incite young people to hack each other.
Mrs. Sumaili said this in an interview with journalists, in Livingstone yesterday.
The UPNDEAD is now turning into an intolerant cult.
They are sensing 2021 elusion.
The monze s+up!d!+y remains in Monze.
H² smells a 2021 defeat.
It’s coming.
REMEMBER THEY WANTED MWEETWA TO APOLOGIZE FOR CALLING A SPADE A SPADE AND NOT A BIG SPOON, SHE HAS STARTED AGAIN. MWEETWA NVELA BOZA INANGU IYOO.
Where was Sumaili when Nkandu Luo and Yaluma issued tribal remarks? Where has she now come from? Silly.
Ba pf, the fact that your caders are the ones that attacked a radio station seems to be irrelevant to you? But because they were clobbered you now want to condemn those that defended themselves?
This violence has been formented by pf countrywide! But as you can see, people are turning against you and retaliating. If you dont stop your violence you will spark a civil war, all because of your greed for power.
Beware!
Is she also going to condemn the threats by PF cadres in Chililabombwe? If not then kuwayawaya fye. Mwaponokenipo mukwayi.
For Christ sake mama you are holding instrument of power do something. Condemning is for opposition. Every time is bwe, bwe, bwe, I am warning, I am warning, I am warning without action. Ask the practical KK how he managed assault?
Indeed violence must not be condoned in any way!! Thank you mama Wina.
The PF cadres have been taught a lesson!
They think they own the country because they have the full backing of our corrupt leaders.
Zambia has had enough of PF. They should just go quietly mwe.
When PF cadres are beaten, the president and the vice will speak! When an opposition cadre is killed they remain quiet! Can someone explain to the nation what is going on?
This kind of incompetence or hypocrisy is not healthy for the nation. Those entrusted with the responsibility of governing the country should rise above petty politics and do their job or step aside to continue politicking!
This system of making shallow statements should end, get your facts before speaking or stay quiet!!
UPND will not be intimidated, PF kuya bebele in exactly 13 months from today. Mukose
But bo Inonge Wina with all due respect don’t expect the opposition party members to just watch when their leaders are attacked by your PF thugs. Time is running out, allow the opposition to mobilize their supporters please. Mwaba shani kanshi?
This sounds Shallow and Shameful!
Ba Mama Wina naimwe…we believe you are level headed to call cadres within your party to order. They are the source of violence and disregard for other leaders when it comes to the opposition especially UPND. TELL THEM TO STOP THE MAYHEM THEY ARE CAUSING AND ZAMBIA WILL QUIET!
Agogo, go back kwa nalolo and enjoy your few remaining years, you are tired and becoming a disgrace to the women folk.
PF are a band of criminals and we should not allow thus foolishness to continue. Zambia belongs to all of us therefore those that feel they are more Zambian will be beaten. My fellow citizens let’s all defend this country and stop this criminal behaviour from these Pathetic Failures as they are nothing but criminals.
I was of impression that when you grow older you become wiser. I have just been proven wrong by this Silly Old Witch!!
You don’t get to the throne by fighting. Young People why should you fight for these selfish politician who once they are in power they just care for their wives, husbands, children, friends and some extended family members? Tell them to coerce their children into fighting.
THAT WAS QUICK! Is it because the PF cadres were the victims this time round? Muzaona ba PF, muzakadabwa mu 2021. Ma Zambians baka minyisa onafo. You can’t rule lawlessly and expect to get away with it. You will drink your own medicine, or should I say, your own masipa.
Hon Mweetwa was right not to apologise to this woman, she is at it again. It’s a pity that she always utters divisive statements about the opposition. Remember the burning of city market, gassing she attributed to opposition. Hon Mweetwa has indeed been vindicated, her statements are indeed shallow!!
Criminals are those beating people, if the opposition was peaceful then they are not criminals however how they treated the sitting President is really shameful no one can do that unless he is a criminal.
If such things don’t stop better to have state of emergency that will help peace to come back.
That’s what PF deserves, next beat foolish PF Minister’s who were declaring no go areas. Look at the photo on the article those PF fools were given permission by the Police to protest against HH, can the same police give permission to any opposition party to protest against ECL? No they will say there is covid 19 and that’s why this is just the beginning. Continue allowing only PF to have rights to do what they want and a civil war is what you will get, unfortunately u will be very surprised that even the army and police will turn against you pathetic fools
As for Madam Inonge, please just retire. It’s not good to leave a bad legacy. Deep inside you know you’re working with bad people and because of that you have also become a bad person. What kind of parents are you? You are not distributing your care for the Zambians equally, you only favour your side how can people be happy? Former head of states allowed peace, you had freedom to campaign peacefully in opposition, violence only started when you took over power, why? U are bad leaders, bad parents leading by wrong selfish examples. Change please
(G0d)fridah, (G0d)fridah, (G0d)fridah!
Where were you when Zambians were being [email protected]? Where were you when Cheeseboy was threatening opposition members with broken bones? Where were you when an opposition member in Kaoma was shot in cold blood by your beloved Panga Fraternity? Where were you when Mapenzi & Vespers were executed by Zambia Pfolice? Where were you when Social cash fund was plundered & 48 mysterious houses appeared from thin air like mushrooms?
Iwe chi muzimayi ulibe nsoni, pitiliza kudya na kuba. 2021 iza weluza, you useless religious Comical Ali.
Lastly, P.F.KUYABEBELE!
Inciting hatred and violence is a crime. Why has Dr Mumba and HH not been picked up and prosecuted?
Watching from afar. PF has really kept UPND dream alive. They seem not to know what to say most times. They are so fortunate that UPND does not have lethal strikers. How does some1 defend the beating of the cadres and smile about what happened in courts. If I was the VP, I would have kept quiet. The challenge the all politicians is that they feel they owe the cadres more respect than anyone else.
#Patriot Abroad, come back home and start an agitation to arrest HH and see who and how many support you, zero.
What were the PF guys doing near UPND?
NO WONDER THE PF HAS BECOME A VERY SHALLOW PARTY. HOW THE VIC PRESIDENT TALK AS IF SHE IS RUNNING HER FARM. HAS SHE EVER DEEN AN OPPOSITION PARTY GOING TO DISTURB THE PFs ENDLESS CAMPAIGNS OR VISITS TO RADIO/TV STATIONS, NONE BECAUSE THEY KNOW IT’S YOUR DEMOCRATIC RIGHT. NOW WHEN YOU HEAR THAT THE OPPOSITION ARE AT A RADIO STATION, YOU SEND CADRES TO GO AND HARM THEM.
SURELY YOU WILL PAY HEAVILY FOR YOUR DECEITFUL ACTS!
This woman has lost her marbles and no i will not apologize.
In view of the statement by the Veep , this is a valid question. It exposes the lack of leadership in the government at the moment.
The statement insinuates that if the PF cadres had been beaten by Mufulira residents, she would have no qualms with that.
The thinking of an old and tired brain!