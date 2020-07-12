Vice President Inonge Wina has condemned the political violence in Mufulira which left several Patriotic Front members hospitalized on Friday.

Mrs. Wina says it is unfortunate that members of an opposition party were ferried from Kitwe to Mufulira where they beat up PF members.

She has warned that cadres who are fomenting violence will soon be caught and face the law.

Speaking when she addressed Patriotic Front leaders in Lufwanyama District, the Vice President urged PF members to promote harmony as a way to win the hearts and minds of Zambians.

Mrs. Wina said violence should not be used as a tool to win votes.

She congratulated opposition UPND Councillors who have defected to the ruling party saying they have a future in the PF.

Earlier, PF Copperbelt Chairperson Nathan Chanda assured the Vice President that the ruling party will win all the forthcoming by-elections in Lufwanyama.

And Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said his administration will not allow politicians who thrive on lies to mislead people on the Copperbelt.

Meanwhile, National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, Godfridah Sumaili, has said that it is disheartening to see people purporting to be leaders, inciting young people to be violent.

Mrs. Sumaili said that hate speech and tribal remarks have no room in Zambia, a country she said is well known as being peaceful.

She said that much as there is freedom of speech in the country, it is unacceptable for anyone to use it to disrespect others or incite young people to hack each other.

Mrs. Sumaili said this in an interview with journalists, in Livingstone yesterday.