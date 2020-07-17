The Zambezi River Authority has increased water allocation for power generation operations at Kariba by 4 billion Cubic Meters.
This follows a review of the hydrological outlook at Kariba undertaken at the end of the second quarter of 2020.
Zambezi River Authority Chief Executive Munyaradzi Munodawafa says the additional water allocation will be shared equally between ZESCO Limited and Zimbabwe Power Company for their respective power generation operations at Kariba.
Mr Munodawafa says this is an upward revision of the combined water allocation for the year 2020 from 23 Billion Cubic Meters to 27 Billion Cubic Meters.
He said in a statement that the Authority will continue to monitor the hydrological outlook for the Kariba Catchment and water levels at Kariba Dam and keep the public informed accordingly.
