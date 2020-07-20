Kansanshi Dynamos coach Beston “Quicksilver” Chambeshi says Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Zesco United in Ndola will motivate his team to excel in the remaining nine matches of the FAZ Super Division season.

Kansanshi gave away a 1-0 lead to draw against defending champions Zesco at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Zesco equalised in the 73rd minute through Jesse Were after defender Clement Mwape had turned the ball into his own net to put Kansanshi in the lead in the 48th minute.

“It was a tough game and we prepared very well for the game against Zesco United. We wanted to get maximum points but unfortunately we drew with Zesco but I am happy with the way boys played. You know playing Zesco away from home and you get a point is a plus,” Chambeshi said after the match.

“We haven’t performed very well in away games but I am happy we came out with a point away from home. It is a motivation to the players and even for the coaches at least we learnt one or two things from the game,” he said.

Kansanshi are slightly above the bottom four with 26 points from 25 matches played.

“We are looking at surviving relegation. I have confidence we will pull through, I have a team that can take this team high. All we need is to put our heads together and plan for the remaining games. Otherwise we are aiming to survive,” Chambeshi said.

The “Mabanga Boys” are now preparing to host Green Eagles in their next league match on August 2 at Independence Stadium in Solwezi.