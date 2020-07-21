Zesco United coach George Lwandamina hopes Sunday’s home draw against Kansanshi Dynamos is the last time they drop points with nine games left to play in their bid to retain the FAZ Super Division title.

The defending champions crawled from one-down after a scoreless first half to hold struggling fifth from last Kansanshi 1-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

A Mwila Phiri own goal in the 46th minute put Kansanshi ahead but Jesse Were salvaged a point in the 73rd minute.

But Zesco’s draw in the restart after the four-month Covid-19 lockdown saw them collect their fifth draw from a six-match winless run since they beat Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 away on February 9.

“It wasn’t our day, we needed the three points and the boys were trying but also again the game fitness is not there,” Lwandamina said.

“If you saw the coordination, it wasn’t 100 percent, we could carry the ball, but along the way, we were not coordinating.

“Those are the effects of the same (short lockdown training) program.

“We have to hope that this is the last two points that we have dropped but it was a very difficult game.”

The draw saw Zesco crawl from fifth to fourth on 43 points, three behind leaders Forest Rangers.

Zesco returns to action on August 2 when they visit sixth placed Lusaka Dynamos who are just three points behind them and whom they crushed 4-1 at home in Ndola last October.

However, Dynamos are under new management in the form of ex-Zesco and Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda who will make his debut in that game following his appointment over a week ago.