Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Headlines

Masiye Wilfred Banda is the new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has sworn-in Masiye Wilfred Banda as a new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs. Mr. Banda served as Director for Specialised Audits and Consultancy in the Office of the Auditor-General and the National Audit Office prior to his appointment.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at State House in Lusaka today, President Lungu said Mr. Banda is a seasoned civil servant, having worked in Government for 24 years.

The Head of State said Mr. Banda’s promotion is a well-deserved and commendable achievement for a public service official. President Lungu expressed confidence that the new Permanent Secretary of Home Affairs will carry on the mantle from the late Dr. Chileshe Mulenga who passed on last week.

He said Government is in a hurry to deliver quality services to men and women in uniform under the Ministry of Home Affairs across the country.

President Lungu said Government is also working hard to improve conditions in Correctional facilities to reduce over-crowding as well as construct modern housing units for the officers.

The Head of State said he expects Mr. Banda to work even harder to contribute to the realization of these goals. President Lungu said the position of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary is critical to the enhancement of democracy and good governance in the nation.

And speaking to journalists after the swearing-in ceremony, Mr. Banda thanked President Lungu for appointing him and that he will carry on with the various projects left by his predecessor.

Previous articleKazadi Films releases the official trailer for the highly anticipated Zambian Action movie “Black Dollar”

