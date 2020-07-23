9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Cabinet decides not to lockdown Zambia despite rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths

By Chief Editor
Cabinet has agreed that the country will not be under lockdown, but that all citizens must strictly follow the health guidelines. Cabinet also agreed that sensitisation on COVID-19 must be scaled up.

According to the Cabinet meeting chaired by President Edgar Lungu, Cabinet observed that the numbers of positive cases have continued to rise because citizens have relaxed on wearing face masks, social distancing, washing hands and sanitizing.

Cabinet has called for all Zambians to be agents of change in the protection of lives.

Cabinet has also agreed that the remaining school classes that have not re-opened, including colleges and universities, shall remain closed.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya, in a statement issued to ZNBC News this evening says Cabinet will assess how the pandemic evolves before a decision is made on re-opening schools.

Ms. Siliya further said Cabinet made a number of decisions, among them the approval of the Banking and Financial Services (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for publication and introduction in Parliament during the next sitting.

She said the implementation of the Bill, when enacted, will provide for the repayment of funds collected by an unlicensed person.

Ms. Siliya said Cabinet also approved the Public Procurement Bill, 2020 for publication and introduction in Parliament during the next sitting.

Among other discussion were the approval of eleven members of the Board for the Zambia Qualifications Authority.

Also discussed was the approval of a twelve-member Board of the Copperbelt University Governing Council in accordance with the provisions of the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013.

Ms. Siliya said Cabinet felt the need to have in place the Board as currently, the Copperbelt University is operating with an interim Governing Council which has resulted in delays in making timely policy decisions.

She further said Cabinet approved a fourteen-member Council of the Mulungushi University Governing Council in accordance with the provisions of the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013.

Ms. Siliya said Cabinet also approved the revision and extension of the implementation of the New Financing Strategy for the three public universities for the period 2021 to 2025.

Also approved was the ratification of the Revised Convention on the Recognition of Studies, Certificates, Diplomas, Degrees and other Academic Qualifications in Higher Education in African States in order to promote academic freedom.

This is meant to strengthen and promote inter-regional and international co-operation in recognising qualifications.

