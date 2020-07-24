9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 24, 2020
Rural News

Implementation of Development Requires Participation Of All Stakeholders – Monze Town Council Chairperson

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Monze Town Council Chairperson Bisha Munsaka says implementation of Development requires the involvement of all stakeholders at all levels.

Speaking when he officially opened a capacity building workshop for Ward Development Committee members for Keemba, Choongo East and Choongo West wards at Village Blu Lodge in Monze, Mr Munsaka urged members attending the meeting to take seriously the knowledge they would acquire as it will help in the management of development in their respective wards.

He observed that implementation of Development does not only involve the Government but that it should include the participation of other stakeholders.

“I am very confident that each one of you meant to benefit from this capacity building opportunity will treat it with the seriousness that it deserves. The knowledge to be acquired from this training will not only enable you manage development at Ward level but rather at all relevant levels.

“As you may be aware, implementation of development does not only involve the Government but it includes other stakeholders’ participation. As such, in actualising this programme, GIZ in conjunction Monze Town Council organised this important training being started today,” he said.

And speaking when she facilitated the workshop Laura Miti told members to ensure that they are knowledgeable on the functions of the WDCs and the law governing their formation.

She said with knowledge, WDCs will drive the development agenda of their wards and have meaningful input in the decision making process regarding their respective wards.

She added that members of WDCs should realise that they are the most important structure of the governance as they are the ones closer to the community and are alive to the challenges faced by respective communities as members live among them.

Ward Development Committees are structures in local government established by section 36 of the local government act of 2019.

Among their functions, WDCs facilitates community participation in planning implementation and monitoring of service delivery projects in their communities as well as propose projects for funding to the Constituency Development Fund Committee as established by the Constituency Development Fund Act of 2019.

Germany Development Cooperation (GIZ) in conjunction with Monze Town Council is carrying out capacity building workshops in groups of three wards per session for all the 22 wards of Monze District.

