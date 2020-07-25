9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 25, 2020
Zanaco Coach Braces for Reunion Date Against Nkwazi

By sports
Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda faces his former charges Nkwazi this Sunday in a Lusaka home derby at Sunset Stadium.

Kaunda was sacked by Nkwazi earlier this season following a nine-match poor start to the campaign in which period he managed only one win and four draws.

“It will be very tough, I know Nkwazi, I know the players very well, it will be tough,” Kaunda said.

Furthermore, Zanaco head into the match under difficult circumstances.

Five players will miss the game after testing positive before last Wednesday’s away game against Nkana.

Zanaco went on to lose that match 3-0 that saw them stay put at number 10 and remain eleven points behind leaders Nkana who replaced Forest at the summit on goal difference.

“The preparations are going well, it (the situation) has also given room to those that haven’t been playing including the junior players that we registered from junior Zanaco to play,” Kaunda said.

Zanaco know they must fashion out a point tomorrow after losing the first of four rescheduled matches in their catch-up race before the rest of the pack restarts the season on August 1.

But the other against Forest was postponed again due to the latter’s reportedly 28 Covid-19 cases prior to the July 18 date in Ndola.

A result is critical against Nkwazi that Zanaco will follow-up with a huge battle at third placed Green Eagles on July 29 in Choma.

