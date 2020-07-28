9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
type here...
General News

Unscrupulous people are exhuming bodies of still born babies at Chingwere cemetery-LCC

By Chief Editor
38 views
1
General News Unscrupulous people are exhuming bodies of still born babies at Chingwere cemetery-LCC
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka City Council (LCC) has had learnt with shock that some unscrupulous people are exhuming bodies of still born babies at Chingwere cemetery for unknown motives.

LCC Public Relations Manager George Sichimba said the unethical act is suspected to be done at night as such discoveries by LCC workers are made in the morning when they report for work.

Mr Sichimba disclosed that according to findings, the people behind the act are cutting umbilical cords and other parts from the bodies for unknown use.

“To curb the vice, LCC in conjunction with Zambia Police and Community Neighborhood Watch groups have intensified patrols in the cemetery,” Mr Sichimba disclosed.

He has since warned that any person found loitering in the cemetery at awkward times will be apprehended.

Meanwhile, the Council has also enhanced the clearing of overgrown vegetation in the cemeteries.

Mr Sichimba said approximately, 89 hactres of land has been cleared at Chingwere cemetery, 120 hactres at Leopards Hill cemetery and 75 hactres at Chunga cemetery.

The LCC PR Manager has since appealed to members of the public that they should report all illegal activities happening in the cemeteries to Council or Zambia Police.

Previous articleGovernment dismayed by the impromptu on-going closure of Spar outlets in Zambia

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Unscrupulous people are exhuming bodies of still born babies at Chingwere cemetery-LCC

Lusaka City Council (LCC) has had learnt with shock that some unscrupulous people are exhuming bodies of still born...
Read more
Economy

Government dismayed by the impromptu on-going closure of Spar outlets in Zambia

Chief Editor - 0
The government has noted with dismay the impromptu on-going closure of Spar outlets in Zambia at a time when the Chain store has grown...
Read more
General News

Education Minister says 2020 academic year Still Intact Despite 11 coivid 19 Cases from over a million Pupils

Chief Editor - 0
Government says it will not declare 2020 as a dead academic year. General Education Minister David Mabumba says this is because examination classes have...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia Records the second highest number of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia has today recorded 450 new COVID-19 cases, the second highest number since the outbreak with the call by government to have a change...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zanaco Hunt For Elusive Points at Green Eagles

sports - 0
Zanaco wrap-up their four-game backlog on Wednesday with a visit to third placed Green Eagles in Choma. The seven-time champions have failed to make in-roads...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Education Minister says 2020 academic year Still Intact Despite 11 coivid 19 Cases from over a million Pupils

General News Chief Editor - 0
Government says it will not declare 2020 as a dead academic year. General Education Minister David Mabumba says this is because examination classes have...
Read more

Government intensifies effect to provide investment opportunities for young people

General News Chief Editor - 11
Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says Government has intensified efforts, in collaboration with other partners, to provide investment opportunities for young people. Ms. Siliya also...
Read more

Lusaka Lawyer arrested in connection with a fraudulent procurement of a consent Judgement

General News Chief Editor - 10
Police in Lusaka have arrested Lawyer, Charles Siamutwa in connection with a fraudulent procurement of a consent Judgement pertaining to legal contest over the...
Read more

Nkandu Luo disappointment with the contractor working on a sewerage network in Kaunda Square

General News Chief Editor - 11
Munali Member of Parliament, Nkandu Luo has expressed disappointment with the contractor working on a sewerage network in Kaunda Square Stage one. Speaking when she...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.