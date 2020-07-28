Lusaka City Council (LCC) has had learnt with shock that some unscrupulous people are exhuming bodies of still born babies at Chingwere cemetery for unknown motives.

LCC Public Relations Manager George Sichimba said the unethical act is suspected to be done at night as such discoveries by LCC workers are made in the morning when they report for work.

Mr Sichimba disclosed that according to findings, the people behind the act are cutting umbilical cords and other parts from the bodies for unknown use.

“To curb the vice, LCC in conjunction with Zambia Police and Community Neighborhood Watch groups have intensified patrols in the cemetery,” Mr Sichimba disclosed.

He has since warned that any person found loitering in the cemetery at awkward times will be apprehended.

Meanwhile, the Council has also enhanced the clearing of overgrown vegetation in the cemeteries.

Mr Sichimba said approximately, 89 hactres of land has been cleared at Chingwere cemetery, 120 hactres at Leopards Hill cemetery and 75 hactres at Chunga cemetery.

The LCC PR Manager has since appealed to members of the public that they should report all illegal activities happening in the cemeteries to Council or Zambia Police.