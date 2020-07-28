9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Zanaco Hunt For Elusive Points at Green Eagles

Zanaco wrap-up their four-game backlog on Wednesday with a visit to third placed Green Eagles in Choma.

The seven-time champions have failed to make in-roads towards their top four targets after picking up just one point from their last two rescheduled matches.

And also, FAZ has yet to give its final ruling on Zanaco’s first rescheduled match against Forest Rangers on July 18 away in Ndola that was abandoned before kickoff after the latter reportedly had 28 Covid-19 cases.

Zanaco are stuck at number 10 on 36 points, eight points outside the top-four bracket where, coincidentally, Eagles currently sit at number four.

Meanwhile, the match will mark last seasons FAZ Super Division runners-up Eagles first game back from the four-month lockdown.

Eagles will be hunting for revenge against Zanaco who were the first team to beat them this season last September 8 in a Week 2 game that they lost 2- away in Lusaka.

But Choma has not been Zanaco’s good hunting ground over the last two seasons where they have left with successive defeats.

Despite that, Eagles have some making up to do in front of their home fans where they lost 2-1 to Napsa Stars in their last league fixture before the lockdown on March 7.

That result is remains Eagles only league loss there this season.

Meanwhile, victory on Wednesday will see Eagles rewarded with the number one spot on 47 points, relegating Nkana to number two who have 46 points.

