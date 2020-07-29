Chapter One Foundation says the decision by Local Government Minister Charles Banda to suspend Lusaka and Kitwe City Councils is unconstitutional and should be reversed immediately.

In a statement, Chapter One argued that the constitution clearly states that the national government and the provincial administration shall not interfere with or compromise a local Authority’s ability or right to perform its functions.

“Chapter One Foundation strongly urges the Minister of Local Government to revise his decision to suspend the functions of the two Councils in order to ensure his actions do not continue to run contrary to the requirements of the constitution,” Chapter one said.

Chapter One also called on the State to review the provisions in the Local Government Act as well as other legislation containing provisions that directly depart from the requirements of the Constitution to ensure that all leaders and citizens alike, continue to uphold our constitutional values and responsibilities at all levels of society.

“Sections 56 and 57 of the Local Government Act are in direct conflict with provisions contained in the Constitution, specifically Article 152 (2) and thus the Minister’s decision is unconstitutional and should be reversed immediately,” said Chapter One.

PRESS RELEASE DATED 28TH JULY 2020 ON THE SUSPENSION OF LUSAKA AND KITWE CITY COUNCILS BY THE MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT

It has come to our attention that the Minister of Local Government, Dr. Charles Banda, earlier today, announced the immediate suspension of Lusaka and Kitwe Councils for the next three months following alleged illegalities in land allocation by the respective Councils and their Mayors.

Chapter One Foundation understands that the Minister of Local Government purportedly derived his powers to suspend the Lusaka and Kitwe Councils from sections 56 and 57 of the Local Government Act 2 of 2019 which state as follows:

56. The Minister may, by reason of the refusal, failure or inability of a council to adequately perform all or any of its functions, by statutory order—

(a) appoint a public officer to be the Local Government Administrator for that council; and

(b)suspend all councillors of the council from performing all of their functions as councillors and empower the Local Government Administrator to discharge all the functions of the council.

57. (1) An order made by the Minister under section 56 shall, unless revoked, expire after ninety days of the date of making the order, except that the Minister may, in the interest of local administration, extend the order for further periods of ninety days at a time

Sections 56 and 57 of the Local Government Act are in direct conflict with provisions contained in the Constitution, specifically Article 152 (2) and thus the Minister’s decision is unconstitutional and should be reversed immediately. Article 152 (2) of the Constitution states as follows:

“The national government and the provincial administration shall not interfere with or compromise a local authority’s ability or right to perform its functions.”

We believe that Article 152(2) was created to protect the rights and functions of local authorities from any interference from central and provincial administrations as a means to ensure functional efficiency, transparency and effectivity at the local level. Given that the Constitution is the supreme law of the land, its provisions supersede any other legislation that is in conflict with its values and principles.

Chapter One Foundation strongly urges the Minister of Local Government to revise his decision to suspend the functions of the two Councils in order to ensure his actions do not continue to run contrary to the requirements of the constitution. We call on the State to review the provisions in the Local Government Act as well as other legislation containing provisions that directly depart from the requirements of the Constitution to ensure that all leaders and citizens alike, continue to uphold our constitutional values and responsibilities at all levels of society, for posterity, protecting the state from any potential forms of anarchy.

Chapter One Foundation