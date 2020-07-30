The Zambia Police says it is investigating the matter involving the production of a pornographic video that has gone viral, where former General Education Minister David Mabumba is allegedly appearing.
Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said that people circulating the video are also being investigated.
Mrs. Katongo told ZNBC news in Lusaka that the police will only give further details when the investigations are concluded.
Mr. Mabumba was fired as Minister of Education yesterday after a video emerged on the internet showing him in an uncompromising position. prompting National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili to urge the public to stop circulating the video, saying that it was unethical and immoral for people to continue circulating the video.
The Religious Minister further appealed to parents to delete naked videos from their phones, saying they can be very damaging to ones reputation once they leak to the public.
Rev Sumaili further said that General Education Minister David Mabumba is a family man, and whoever played a role in leaking his obscene video is wicked.
Mr. Mabumba becomes the second PF Minister to be embroid in controversy, after the current Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Lawrence Sichalwe was alleged to have posted a pornographic video in a WhatsApp group, and
Zambia Police said Mr Sichalwe committed an offence of being in possession of a pornographic video by virtue of him sharing it.
Mr Sichalwe said that he had had mistakenly posted the video, but Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo was of the view that whether Mr. Sichalwe posted the video by mistake or not, he had committed an offence of being in possession of pornographic material, adding that there was no way a video can be shared if he wasn’t in possession of it.
Mrs Katongo further said that since the law is not segregative, Mr. Sichalwe may be prosecuted even if he is a minister.
Police are still investing Mr to this day Investigating Mr. Sichalwe’s case
