Saturday, August 1, 2020
Government Appoints Administrators for Suspended Lusaka and Kitwe City Councils

The government has appointed Nixon Nkwapu and Adam Jere as administrators for Lusaka and Kitwe councils respectively for a period of 90 days.

Local Government Minister Charles Banda says the appointment of the two administrators is to pave way for investigation into alleged illegal land allocations in the two local authorities.

Dr. Banda says the local government administrators will discharge the functions of the councils which will include policy and decision making among others.

He was speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka this afternoon.

Dr. Banda said the government will not tolerate any misconduct from councilors or council officials in the service delivery process.

Last week, the Ministry of Local Government suspended Lusaka and Kitwe city councils over alleged illegalities in land allocations.

