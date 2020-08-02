The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has said that the opposition United Party for National Development(UPND) is dead worried that, amidst all their propaganda and hate campaign against PF and President Lungu, and despite what may seem like social media support on their propaganda platforms, such as Watchdog and Koswe, the opposition party continues to lose elections in their own strongholds.

In a social media post, after the ruling party won the majority of their ward seats in UPND strongholds, Mr. Mwanza trashed what he called “the facade that even MMD used to win by-elections” by saving that PF was not losing their own seats to MMD in the manner in which UPND is losing their seats to PF

Mr. Mwanza went on to say that, in fact, PF in opposition maintained almost all their seats from MMD, even when they expelled about 22 MPs, they went ahead and defended almost all those seats from MMD in the subsequent general election.

Below is the full post

The popularity of any political party is measured by its ability to win elections.

You can not claim to be popular yet you keep on losing election after election.

You can massage your pride and give all manner of excuses and accusations as to why you have lost to give yourself and your supporters some false comfort but in the final analysis you must face reality and accept that there are things you aren’t doing right.

Three days ago we had 15 by-elections and out of 15, PF won 10 and UPND won 5.

What is telling is not just the fact that the PF won the majority of the seats but that they actually won them from UPND in their own so called strongholds. These were UPND seats and they have grabbed from them by the PF.

No matter how much the UPND might pretend, the truth is that they are dead worried that amidst all their propaganda and hate campaign against PF and ECL and despite what may seem as social media support on their propaganda platforms such as Watchdog and Koswe, when it comes to the actual elections, the UPND has continued to lose, worse more they are losing their own seats in their own strongholds.

Forget about the facade that even MMD used to win by-elections, PF was not losing their own seats to MMD in such a fashion, NO. In fact PF in opposition maintained almost all their seats from MMD. Even when they expelled about 22 MPs, they went ahead and defended almost all those seats from MMD in the subsequent general election.

The question is why is UPND losing their own seats to PF in such unprecedented manner: the reason is simple: you can say all you want on social media or anywhere else against PF but the people, the voters pa ground are able to see and feel the benefits of the PF developmental agenda, people pa ground are able to see and feel the benefits of the new schools, hospitals, clinics, bridges, roads, inputs, jobs, government scholarships, business opportunities etc that the PF government has created in the last 8 years. It’s SONTA all the way.