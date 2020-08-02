The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has said that the opposition United Party for National Development(UPND) is dead worried that, amidst all their propaganda and hate campaign against PF and President Lungu, and despite what may seem like social media support on their propaganda platforms, such as Watchdog and Koswe, the opposition party continues to lose elections in their own strongholds.
In a social media post, after the ruling party won the majority of their ward seats in UPND strongholds, Mr. Mwanza trashed what he called “the facade that even MMD used to win by-elections” by saving that PF was not losing their own seats to MMD in the manner in which UPND is losing their seats to PF
Mr. Mwanza went on to say that, in fact, PF in opposition maintained almost all their seats from MMD, even when they expelled about 22 MPs, they went ahead and defended almost all those seats from MMD in the subsequent general election.
Below is the full post
The popularity of any political party is measured by its ability to win elections.
You can not claim to be popular yet you keep on losing election after election.
You can massage your pride and give all manner of excuses and accusations as to why you have lost to give yourself and your supporters some false comfort but in the final analysis you must face reality and accept that there are things you aren’t doing right.
Three days ago we had 15 by-elections and out of 15, PF won 10 and UPND won 5.
What is telling is not just the fact that the PF won the majority of the seats but that they actually won them from UPND in their own so called strongholds. These were UPND seats and they have grabbed from them by the PF.
No matter how much the UPND might pretend, the truth is that they are dead worried that amidst all their propaganda and hate campaign against PF and ECL and despite what may seem as social media support on their propaganda platforms such as Watchdog and Koswe, when it comes to the actual elections, the UPND has continued to lose, worse more they are losing their own seats in their own strongholds.
Forget about the facade that even MMD used to win by-elections, PF was not losing their own seats to MMD in such a fashion, NO. In fact PF in opposition maintained almost all their seats from MMD. Even when they expelled about 22 MPs, they went ahead and defended almost all those seats from MMD in the subsequent general election.
The question is why is UPND losing their own seats to PF in such unprecedented manner: the reason is simple: you can say all you want on social media or anywhere else against PF but the people, the voters pa ground are able to see and feel the benefits of the PF developmental agenda, people pa ground are able to see and feel the benefits of the new schools, hospitals, clinics, bridges, roads, inputs, jobs, government scholarships, business opportunities etc that the PF government has created in the last 8 years. It’s SONTA all the way.
Your analysis will greatly unsettle kleptomaniac h².
I am meant to believe by-elections are not entirely reflective of general election outcomes.
That said, h² upndead continuous unpopularity doesn’t come from the blues but the aging and growing decrease of energy from Africa’s long serving opposition leader h².
In the time h² has been on the party’s helm, heathier and younger new blood leaders would have helped revitalize upnd.
Even when they expelled about 22 MPs, they went ahead and defended almost all those seats from MMD in the subsequent general election.
GENERAL ELECTION IS THE ANSWER , SO WHY NOT WAIT THEN MAKE YOUR JUDGMENT.
H² is like a fading song or like an outdating song or like a fizzling sound or like a susdizing wave or like disappearing day in the evening, or like an easing ecstatic episode of an 20 second lasting [email protected]$!mmmic stant.
Like a fainting train horn.
Mr Mwanza PF won elections, why don’t you just celebrate victory instead of referring to UPND all the time. Leave the reflection on how UPND performed to them.
If PF maintained and defended their seats is bcoz we had a civilised party in power that guaranteed freedom of speech,assembly and association and thus promoted democracy in addition MMD under Levy hated corruption hence could not induce by-elections by buying MPs and Councilors. PF is a complete opposite of all that. Upon taking power PF petitioned many seats in their vain attempt of wishing to create a one party dictatorship. They are, a dange to our democracy,should thus be routed out before they destroy everything that made us proud!
UPND is dead and buried. Bally Matore is a finished money sucking dirty leech.