Patriotic Front(PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda says the ruling party will do everything possible to bury UPND President Hakainde Hichilema from the political field.

“Indications are clear, HH is on his way to another humiliating defeat in 2021 and the signal is here,” he said.

Mr. Chanda said the ruling party would anchor it’s message on uniting Zambians through visible infrastructure development and other strategies.

He said the ruling party would easily bounce back into power in 2021 because it had a national character with large numbers in the strongholds while UPND had lost grip on its regionalhold after Western Province moved to PF.

Mr. Chanda said PF would not take anything to chance because this would be Mr. Hichilema’s last losing fight.

He urged PF supporters to obtain National Registration Cards- NRCs and voter’s cards in order to peacefully retire the regional social media politician.

And Opposition aligned Good Governance and Human Rights Activist, Sikaile C Sikaile, says PF will return to power because it is already miles ahead of the opposition.

“Don’t argue about the small margins, who cares? Do our voters even think that far in analyzing issues, absolutely no,” Mr. Sikaile said.

He said the entire UPND should come to the realization that winning 2021 elections is between January this year and until December 2020.

“When you hear PF leaders claiming that they are returning to power next year, don’t underestimate them,” Mr. Sikaile said.

The Political Scientist said PF is a group of well coordinated people.

“No matter what excuse UPND can come up with for them to justify the losing of some local government election to PF from Western province, will not make sense to anyone,” Mr. Sikaile said.

He explained that in political science, the impression you create before the public has a huge impact to motivating voters to throw their weight on you.

“Even a woman you are eying to marry, must have a clear understanding of what you are talking about so that she can make a sound decision,” he said.

Mr. Sikaile said defeating the PF government needed extra efforts by the UPND unlike what is obtaining.