The Anti-Corruption Commission in Mongu has arrested former Senanga Subordinate Court Magistrate Chama Mutambalilo for corrupt practices involving over K1000.

Mr. Chama Mutambalilo aged 50, of Kamwala South in Lusaka was charged with one count of Obtaining Money by False Pretences contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code CAP 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence being that the accused on dates unknown but between 1st October 2016 and 31st July 2016 whilst working as a Magistrate at Senanga Subordinate Court in Senanga District of the Western Province did by false pretences obtain K1, 200 from known persons purporting that the said money was required as logistical support for him to undertake a Court scene visit when in fact not.

Mutambalilo has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono.