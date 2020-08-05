9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
type here...
General News

Anti-Corruption Commission in Mongu arrest former Senanga Subordinate Court Magistrate

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
General News Anti-Corruption Commission in Mongu arrest former Senanga Subordinate Court Magistrate
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Anti-Corruption Commission in Mongu has arrested former Senanga Subordinate Court Magistrate Chama Mutambalilo for corrupt practices involving over K1000.

Mr. Chama Mutambalilo aged 50, of Kamwala South in Lusaka was charged with one count of Obtaining Money by False Pretences contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code CAP 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence being that the accused on dates unknown but between 1st October 2016 and 31st July 2016 whilst working as a Magistrate at Senanga Subordinate Court in Senanga District of the Western Province did by false pretences obtain K1, 200 from known persons purporting that the said money was required as logistical support for him to undertake a Court scene visit when in fact not.

Mutambalilo has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono.

Previous articleHome Affairs Warning to Stakeholders Monitoring NRC Registrations is Appalling

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Anti-Corruption Commission in Mongu arrest former Senanga Subordinate Court Magistrate

The Anti-Corruption Commission in Mongu has arrested former Senanga Subordinate Court Magistrate Chama Mutambalilo for corrupt practices involving over...
Read more
Columns

Home Affairs Warning to Stakeholders Monitoring NRC Registrations is Appalling

Chief Editor - 0
By Guess Nyirenda (Mr.) Executive Director Operation Young Vote (OYV) is not only appalled and dismayed but also very concerned and displeased at the...
Read more
Feature Sports

Walter Bwalya Hopes Nkana Don’t Get Docked Points Over Pay Dispute

sports - 0
Congolese striker Walter Bwalya says he doesn’t wish to see his old club Nkana docked three points for delaying to pay the reported $32,000...
Read more
General News

I’ll ensure that Zambians have universal access to water and sanitation services-New Minister

Chief Editor - 6
Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister, Jonas Chanda says he will ensure that Zambians have universal access to water and sanitation services. Dr. Chanda...
Read more
Headlines

Demanding for accreditation to monitor the issuance of NRCs exercise is courting suspicions

Chief Editor - 2
GEARS Initiative Zambia says it is taken aback, dismayed by and disagrees with the position taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

I’ll ensure that Zambians have universal access to water and sanitation services-New Minister

General News Chief Editor - 6
Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister, Jonas Chanda says he will ensure that Zambians have universal access to water and sanitation services. Dr. Chanda...
Read more

Lake Kariba level 16% higher than during same period In 2019-ZRA

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) says the Lake Kariba water level is decreasing steadily and is at 481.07m (39.84% usable storage) as at 30th...
Read more

Ten PF MPs get K20 000 each to empower the vulnerable in their constituencies

General News Chief Editor - 18
Ten PF Members of Parliament have received Empowerment funds of 20 thousand Kwacha each to empower the vulnerable in their constituencies, regardless of political...
Read more

Police in Lusaka officially charge Howard Situmba for masquerading as a Lawyer

General News Chief Editor - 11
Police in Lusaka has officially charged and arrested Howard Situmba of Lusaka for masquerading as a lawyer in the case bordering on contentions over...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.