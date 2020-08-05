The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) in Luapula Province have thanked Party President Dr. Nevers Mumba for honoring Dr. Frederick Titus Jacob Chiluba and have petitioned the Party to participate in the Mwansbombwe by-election.

Last Thursday, during the 30 years celebrations of the MMD, the New Hope MMD Party President Dr. Nevers Mumba honored Dr. Frederick Chiluba as a Champion of Democracy.

New Hope MMD Luapula Provincial Chairperson Mr. Jackson Mwewa, in a statement circulated this morning said that the MMD in the Province was intact and fully behind the leadership of Dr. Nevers Mumba.

“We would like to inform the Nation that the New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) in Luapula Province is intact and we are fully behind the leadership of Party President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba. We would like to urge the public to ignore reports that some of our members have joined a party led by an expelled disgruntled individual”, Mr. Mwewa said.

Mr. Mwewa then thanked Party President Dr. Nevers Mumba for honoring Dr. Frederick Chiluba.

“Secondly, we the MMD in Luapula are extremely delighted over the decision by our Party President Dr. Nevers Mumba to honor the First MMD President Dr. Frederick Chiluba. Dr. Chiluba who is a son of the Soil in Luapula. Our late President Chiluba did alot for the people of Zambia. This decision to honor him is long awaited and the MMD in Luapula Province are extremely happy over this decision and we would like to thank Dr. Mumba and the MMD”, Mr. Mwewa said.

Mr. Mwewa then said that the People of Luapula Province miss MMD and pleaded with the Party to allow them field a candidate in Mwansbombwe by election.

“The people of Luapula miss the MMD. According to them, life whilst we we’re in power was affordable. Everyday we keep receiving goodwill messages from all the districts in the Province. We have received a petition from the people of Mwansbombwe pleading for us to participate in the upcoming by election following the demise of the late Member of Parliament Hon. Rodgers Mwewa. We have since forwarded that petition to National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika. By participating in the Mwansbombwe by-election, we shall be honoring the legacy of President Chiluba”, Mr Mwelwa said.