Thursday, August 6, 2020
General News

Margaret Mwanakatwe encourages women to venture into livestock business, it ‘s profitable

By Chief Editor
Margaret Mwanakatwe encourages women to venture into livestock business, it 's profitable
Lusaka Central Member of Parliament Hon Margaret Mwanakatwe has encouraged women to venture into livestock business saying it is profitable.

Hon Mwanakatwe says women have potential of contributing positively to the growth of the country’s economy.

She said this when she empowered five groups of women in her constituency at Civic Center in Lusaka on Wednesday evening with village chickens.

The groups, that were given fourteen chickens per group, included; Lima, Tithandizane, Tiyange, Litogi and Natwange women groups.

“I really want to thank the Government for this program because it is through such initiatives that our women and youths are empowered. I must state here that am excited about this program knowing how it will impact positively on our people,” she said.

She said women must also try to venture into agribusiness, aquaculture and other booming businesses in the agriculture sector.

Hon Mwanakatwe further stated that under the same program, the government is also empowering the women with goats, pigs and aquaculture.

And speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Tithandizane Women Group Chairperson Febby Jere thanked the government through the area MP for thinking of women through various empowerment programs.

Ms Jere said the women are now focusing on buying land where they can do their agribusiness from saying they have seen potential in this sector.

  1. I can attest to it. It is very lucrative but also requires patience and a drive. I am in year 3 of my business and only just starting to see the profit

