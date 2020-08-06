A witness has told the Lusaka Magistrates Court that the total assets for Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya were more than the assets that he is accused of having obtained illegally.

Chipampe Manda, an Investigations Officer from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) said that he came to such a conclusion after analysing Dr. Chilufya’s sources of income.

He informed Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale that he had access to Dr. Chilufya’s bank statements and that of his businesses.

Mr. Manda said based on this, he did not believe that Dr. Chilufya had committed a crime by acquiring the property that he is accused of.

It was at this point that Magistrate Mwale asked the witness why the matter is in court.

This is in a matter where Dr. Chilufya is accused of having been in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The witness said contrary to the allegations, there is no evidence that Dr. Chilufya possessed three million Kwacha cash and that he bought Sparks Guest house for himself.

Mr. Manda also said Dr. Chilufya had been running Samfya Marine as a tenant even before he bought it.

The court was also informed by the witness that Dr. Chilufya , through Henry Courtyard Hotel in Mansa, had obtained loans way back before he was arrested for wrongdoing.

Mr. Manda said Henry Courtyard also had the capacity to buy Sparks Guest House.

During cross-examination, the witness agreed that Dr. Chilufya had obtained a 15 million Kwacha Loan from the Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) and the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC).

The witness said there is also no evidence that Dr. Chilufya possessed 200,000 dollars cash as per indictment.

The ACC investigations officer further stated that no one ever saw the alleged 200,000 United States dollars and that the allegation does not exist.

In this matter, Dr. Chilufya is represented by Tutwa Ngulube and Jonas Zimba.