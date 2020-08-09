Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has warned poachers of stern action following the restocking of National Parks in Kawambwa District.

Mr. Chitotela says officers at the Department of National Parks and Wildlife will not be lenient in dealing with lawbreakers.

The Minister said this during a stakeholders meeting with sub-chief Kabanda and the area headmen during his ongoing tour of Kawambwa.

Mr. Chitotela said the aim of the exercise is to revive tourism in the Northern Circuit.

The Minister also urged people to change their mind set and look at world life as a source of revenue and employment for the country.

Mr. Chitotela further urged the department of national parks and wildlife to start conducting clean up exercises for illegal firearms among villagers.