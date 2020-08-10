9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 10, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Kampyongo warns against the Smuggling of Maize from the Northern Province into DRC

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Headlines Kampyongo warns against the Smuggling of Maize from the Northern Province into...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has warned against the Smuggling of Maize from the Northern Province into the Neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other destinations.

The Minister sounded his warning when he made an unexpected stop over at Senga Hill enroute to Kasama district .

Hon Kampyongo said that it was disheartening that some unscrupulous Zambians have opted to work with foreign nationals in an escapade to buy off maize grain from individual farmers and export it to neighboring countries.

Hon Kampyongo who was flanked by Northen Province Minister Hon Bwalya Chungu and Northern Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene directed that Police Command in the province take charge and ensure that they bring the culprits to book.

He advised farmers who benefited from the FISP programme to prioritize selling their maize grain to the Food Reserve Agency FRA who will in turn roll out the maize to other buyers local or foreign.

“And we are urging our dear farmers to endeavor to sale their maize to the Food Reserve Agency FRA who are actually buying this maize on cash basis seeing as government spends huge amounts of money each year to procure farming inputs for the farmers and so it is only prudent that government through the FRA assume priority when it comes to buying the maize from your our dear farmers” Hon Kampyongo said.

Meanwhile Northern Province Minister Hon Chungu Bwalya has urged FRA staff in the area to increase the pace at which they are buying and packaging the maize grain from the locals.

The Provincial Minister assured the staff found at the FRA deport in Senga Hill who complained of luck of manpower that he was going to dispatch a supplementary team from the province on Monday.

The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) is this year buying maize from Farmers on cash basis as announced by the Minister of Agriculture Micheal Katambo at the opening of this years’ maize marketing season.

Previous articleZanaco Pay An Old Loan To Declared Nkana Champions
Next articleTreasury releases K11.17 billion to finance developmental programmes and public service delivery

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

DRC announces that Zambian troops have been withdrawn from their territory

Zambian troops occupying two villages in the southeast Democratic Republic of Congo have withdrawn after regional mediation led to...
Read more
General News

Minister calls for Transparency in dealing with water and sanitation matters

Chief Editor - 0
Water Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has called for close working relationship amongst all water sector players in order to improve...
Read more
Economy

Treasury releases K11.17 billion to finance developmental programmes and public service delivery

Chief Editor - 0
The Treasury released K11.17 billion to finance developmental programmes and public service delivery. Out of the total amount, K1.48 billion was for transfer payments, subsidies,...
Read more
Headlines

Kampyongo warns against the Smuggling of Maize from the Northern Province into DRC

Chief Editor - 0
HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has warned against the Smuggling of Maize from the Northern Province into the Neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zanaco Pay An Old Loan To Declared Nkana Champions

sports - 2
Zanaco have settled an age old debt to Nkana by delivering the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division crown to Wusakile following The Bankers 0-0...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND’s Chisamba MP denies benefiting from Forest 27 plots

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
UPND Chisamba Member of Parliament Chushi Kasanda says she has never benefitted from the allocation of plots in the controversial Forest 27. Mrs. Kasanda was...
Read more

ACC Suspends Investigations officer Over Testimony which exonerated Dr Chilufya’s

Headlines Chief Editor - 36
THE Mast Newspaper reports that the Anti-Corruption Commission has suspended investigations officer Chipampe Manda who exonerated Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya by...
Read more

PF cadres accused of destroying a makeshift stand of a Woman displaying UPND Regalia

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
Suspected ruling Patriotic Front(PF) cadres have been accused of ransacking and destroying a makeshift stand of Mercy Chalwe, the woman famed for publicly displaying...
Read more

Minister of Health bemoans the increasing number of people putting themselves on self medication and abusing antibiotics.

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has bemoaned the increasing number of people putting themselves on self medication and abusing antibiotics. Dr Chilufya says it...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.