Mordon Malitoli Salutes Nkana League Victory

By sports
Nkana legend Mordon Malitoli has declared that his old club will continue dominating the FAZ Super Division for many years to come.

Kalampa are now record 13-time Zambian league champions after being crowned winners of the 2019/20 title on Sunday following a chaotic shortened season due to Covid-19.

Speaking from his base in Kitwe, Malitoli, the 1994 AFCON silver medal winner and ex-Nkana defender said it is impossible to break the team’s title record in the near future.

“I just want to thank the team for winning the league. I salute the players, coaches, executive and supporters. Let Nkana work hard and in the league even next season,” he said.

Nkana’s closest rivals in the history of the league are Mufulira Wanderers with nine titles, Zesco United who have eight and seven time winners Zanaco.

“It’s not possible to catch Nkana now. These days it is hard to win the league, it is not like the way it was during our time,” Malitoli said.

He won seven league titles with Nkana, in a career stretching over a decade.

“Nkana have 13 titles, Mufulira Wanderers nine so you can’t even talk about Zesco United who have eight titles in terms of catching Nkana. It is not like Nkana have nine titles and their rivals eight. It can take many years.”

Malitoli also paid tribute to Nkana supporters for rallying the team.

“We should also thank supporters; they put the team there on top. You know Nkana is the pride of the nation,” he said.

