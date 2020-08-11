9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Zanaco FC’s Sportsmanship in Covid-19 Era Earns Them 2019/2020 Award

Zanaco have been praised for showing true sportsmanship during a challenging the Covid-19 restart to the season.

The seven-time champions received the 2019/2020 seasons’ FAZ Fair Play Award on August 9 after travelling twice to Ndola for the same fixture against Forest Rangers.

That fixture was reference point during the restart on July 18 when it was cancelled after Forest reportedly had 28 Covid-19 cases in their camp.

Forest only revealed the news just hours before kickoff a day after Zanaco had travelled for the leagues’ first fixture after a four-month lockdown.

Zanaco were eventually handed a walkover win but Forest got a replay following a successful appeal on August 6 that put them back in contention for the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division title.

The replay on August 9 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola ended 0-0.

“I must also emphasize that particularly to the members of FAZ who are the clubs; I think we need to respect the rules of the game particularly the importance of fair play. Even today, we had to congratulate Zanaco and gave them an award for showing total commitment to the game,” FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said.

“Of course others didn’t believe this game would take place and that Zanaco would just come and be there and field a second-string team but they fielded their strongest side.

“Even on the pitch they were very competitive, so for that, we give them lot of credit and this why we recognize their effort by giving them a Fair Play Award for the 2019/2020 season.”

Zanaco have finished the season at number seven on 44 points, six points behind winners Nkana’s who beat Forest to the league title on goal difference.

Previous articleMargaret Mwanakatwe denies being behind the destruction of a stand of a UPND Member

