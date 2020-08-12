9.5 C
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
General News

President Lungu Mourns the late OP Director

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has called on Zambians to emulate the commitment and hard work demonstrated by the late Director-General in the Office of the President – Special Division, Samuel Nkhoma.

President Lungu was speaking during the requiem Church Service for Mr. Nkhoma at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka.

The President who grieved the loss of one of the topmost officer stating that it was a sad moment not only for the family but the people of Zambia as a whole.

The Head of State described the late Mr. Nkhoma as an experienced man who exhibited knowledge and skill in service delivery.

President Lungu disclosed that the deceased had an industrious career in the public service as he joined the Office of the President – Special division in 1985 rising through the ranks to the position of Director General – Special Division until his demise on Friday, August 7, 2020.

And the widow Jane Nkhoma in a speech read on her behalf by Maureen Ngoma said the late was a determined father, husband, and grandfather who put the needs of others before his.

Meanwhile, a family representative, David Phiri expressed gratitude to President Lungu for entrusting the late Mr. Nkhoma with a topmost position.

The late Mr. Nkhoma died after a respiratory failure on Friday, August 7, 2020, and has since been put to rest at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.

