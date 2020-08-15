9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 15, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Higher Education Minister Challenges Youths to come up with Entrepreneurship Ideas

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Headlines Higher Education Minister Challenges Youths to come up with Entrepreneurship Ideas
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba has challenged youths in Kabwata to come up with entrepreneurship ideas that will contribute positively to the country’s economic growth.

Dr. Mushimba says Government alone cannot manage to employ every Zambian but can assist youths to create employment for others.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by Director of Planning, Success Mubanga during the official opening of the Kabwata Skills Center.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Ryuta Mizuuchi said Japan will continue working with Zambia to steer economic growth.

Mr. Mizuuchi has also advised the beneficiaries to secure the premises and utilise it to its full capacity.

And Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has pledged 50 thousand Kwacha towards activities at the newly opened center.

Mr. Sampa has further pledged to plant 1 hundred trees within the premises to make the environment green and clean.

And a group of Japanese companies working in Zambia donated 92 computers to help the learners with information and communication technology skills

Previous articleOnly a limited number of Youth to Attend President Lungu’s Launch Event-Siliya

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Higher Education Minister Challenges Youths to come up with Entrepreneurship Ideas

Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba has challenged youths in Kabwata to come up with entrepreneurship ideas that will contribute...
Read more
Headlines

Only a limited number of Youth to Attend President Lungu’s Launch Event-Siliya

Chief Editor - 0
Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said that only a limited number of youths have been invited to attend the launch of another Youth...
Read more
Economy

Commerce Trade and Industry Ministry to Develop Standard to Guide Sectors during the COVID-19

Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry is in the process of developing Standard Operating Procedures for selected sectors that will act as a...
Read more
General News

Jean Kapata appalled by People in Ndola building Houses in Graveyards

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has described as a taboo the move by some unscrupulous people in Ndola to build houses...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chamanga Questions Newcomers Zeal For The Big Stage

sports - 2
Former Zambia striker James Chamanga has charged that the current crop of players lack the ambition to play for top teams in Europe. Red Arrows...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Commerce Trade and Industry Ministry to Develop Standard to Guide Sectors during the COVID-19

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry is in the process of developing Standard Operating Procedures for selected sectors that will act as a...
Read more

Finance Minister calls for Routine Maintenance of Roads

Economy Chief Editor - 18
Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has called on the Road Development Agency -RDA and National Road Fund Agency -NRFA- to adopt a culture of carrying...
Read more

The $449 million Kafulafuta Dam Project on the Copperbelt 9 months ahead of schedule

Economy Chief Editor - 16
Construction of the multi-million-dollar Kafulafuta Dam on the Copperbelt has advanced, with the contractor nine months ahead of completion schedule. The dam, once completed, will...
Read more

Government commissions new Pumping unit on the Tazama oil pipe line

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The government has commissioned a 5.2 million U.S dollar Pumping unit on the Tazama oil pipe line. Tazama Pipelines Limited has spent 37...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.