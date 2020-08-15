Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba has challenged youths in Kabwata to come up with entrepreneurship ideas that will contribute positively to the country’s economic growth.

Dr. Mushimba says Government alone cannot manage to employ every Zambian but can assist youths to create employment for others.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by Director of Planning, Success Mubanga during the official opening of the Kabwata Skills Center.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Ryuta Mizuuchi said Japan will continue working with Zambia to steer economic growth.

Mr. Mizuuchi has also advised the beneficiaries to secure the premises and utilise it to its full capacity.

And Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has pledged 50 thousand Kwacha towards activities at the newly opened center.

Mr. Sampa has further pledged to plant 1 hundred trees within the premises to make the environment green and clean.

And a group of Japanese companies working in Zambia donated 92 computers to help the learners with information and communication technology skills