9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 15, 2020
type here...
General News

President Lungu praises countries in SADC for upholding democracy

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
General News President Lungu praises countries in SADC for upholding democracy
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has praised countries in SADC for upholding democracy. President Lungu said that during Zambia’s tenure on the Organ Troika, SADC member states, namely; Madagascar, Mauritius, DRC, South Africa and Malawi
conducted peaceful elections.

The President was speaking during the virtual Troika Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government today at State House in Lusaka.

“As we close this Organ Troika Summit Video Conference Meeting and as Zambia’s tenure on the Organ Troika draws to a close, I wish to take this opportunity to express deep appreciation to my fellow Organ Members for their unwavering support over the last three years.

During our tenure, among other key activities, several of our Members States were able to successfully prove to the outside world, our collective strive, as a region to consolidate our democratic governance by conducting peaceful elections in five ( 5) SADC Member States,” the President said.

President Lungu noted the significance of peaceful elections in the DRC, saying many commentators were skeptical about the elections taking place. ” … but with collective resolve and determination of the people of our sister country, the process of elections was successfully and peacefully held as a stepping stone towards the restoration of normalcy in the DRC,” President Lungu stated.

He added, “Zambia was honoured to have led the SADC region in support of our brothers and sisters in that process.”

President Lungu said Zambia also contributed towards ensuring the advancement of the Lesotho Peace Process.

“Working closely with our Brother, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Facilitation Team, Lesotho made remarkable progress in implementing the National Dialogue and Comprehensive National Reform Process by achieving key milestones on the Reform Roadmap,” the President said.

President Lungu thanked Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, for chairing the Organ Troika, and wished President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana well as he assumes the chairmanship. The President also commended SADC Executive Secretary, Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax and her team for ensuring that Statutory Meetings continue to take place in a virtual setup.

And Chairperson of the Organ Troika, President Mnangagwa has urged member states not to lose sight of the urgent need to protect SADC countries against instability. President Mnangagwa said SADC member states should strengthen their security and protect democracy. He also praised member states for their resilience in the midst of covid-19.

“Our region remains stable but we should be more resolute by strengthening democracy and constitutionalism,” he said.

The member states categorized terrorism and cyber threats; transnational organized crimes: climate change and disasters as some of the threats to the region. Other heads of state who attended the summit were South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President Masisi and new Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro.

Previous articleI didn’t Block UPND, HH Refused to Pay K4 000 for a Political Program on PASME Radio-DC

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

President Lungu praises countries in SADC for upholding democracy

President Edgar Lungu has praised countries in SADC for upholding democracy. President Lungu said that during...
Read more
Headlines

I didn’t Block UPND, HH Refused to Pay K4 000 for a Political Program on PASME Radio-DC

Chief Editor - 1
Petauke District Commissioner Mrs Velenasi Banda Moyo refuted reports that he had stopped PASME Radio from running a paid program of United Party for...
Read more
Economy

Revenue Collection from Toll Gates drop by 20%

Chief Editor - 1
The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has recorded a 20 percent drop in revenue collections from its toll gates following the outbreak of corona...
Read more
Economy

Higher Education Minister Challenges Youths to come up with Entrepreneurship Ideas

Chief Editor - 0
Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba has challenged youths in Kabwata to come up with entrepreneurship ideas that will contribute positively to the country’s economic...
Read more
Headlines

Only a limited number of Youth to Attend President Lungu’s Launch Event-Siliya

Chief Editor - 0
Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said that only a limited number of youths have been invited to attend the launch of another Youth...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Jean Kapata appalled by People in Ndola building Houses in Graveyards

General News Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has described as a taboo the move by some unscrupulous people in Ndola to build houses...
Read more

Industrialisation remains at the core of the SADC integration agenda

General News Chief Editor - 8
Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji on 13th August 2020 led the Zambian delegation to the SADC Council of Ministers, hosted virtually by the Republic...
Read more

Lusaka City Council Shut down a Startup Wine Factory at Evelyn Hone College

General News Chief Editor - 34
Lusaka City Council has closed an illegal wine Factory at Evelyn Hone College. This follows a complaint from the institution administration after it noticed...
Read more

Maize Pricing War: Angry Farmers Union lashes out at Millers Association President

General News Chief Editor - 10
The Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) has lashed out at Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) president Andrew Chintala in the escalation of a price war...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.