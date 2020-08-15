President Edgar Lungu has praised countries in SADC for upholding democracy. President Lungu said that during Zambia’s tenure on the Organ Troika, SADC member states, namely; Madagascar, Mauritius, DRC, South Africa and Malawi

conducted peaceful elections.

The President was speaking during the virtual Troika Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government today at State House in Lusaka.

“As we close this Organ Troika Summit Video Conference Meeting and as Zambia’s tenure on the Organ Troika draws to a close, I wish to take this opportunity to express deep appreciation to my fellow Organ Members for their unwavering support over the last three years.

During our tenure, among other key activities, several of our Members States were able to successfully prove to the outside world, our collective strive, as a region to consolidate our democratic governance by conducting peaceful elections in five ( 5) SADC Member States,” the President said.

President Lungu noted the significance of peaceful elections in the DRC, saying many commentators were skeptical about the elections taking place. ” … but with collective resolve and determination of the people of our sister country, the process of elections was successfully and peacefully held as a stepping stone towards the restoration of normalcy in the DRC,” President Lungu stated.

He added, “Zambia was honoured to have led the SADC region in support of our brothers and sisters in that process.”

President Lungu said Zambia also contributed towards ensuring the advancement of the Lesotho Peace Process.

“Working closely with our Brother, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Facilitation Team, Lesotho made remarkable progress in implementing the National Dialogue and Comprehensive National Reform Process by achieving key milestones on the Reform Roadmap,” the President said.

President Lungu thanked Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, for chairing the Organ Troika, and wished President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana well as he assumes the chairmanship. The President also commended SADC Executive Secretary, Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax and her team for ensuring that Statutory Meetings continue to take place in a virtual setup.

And Chairperson of the Organ Troika, President Mnangagwa has urged member states not to lose sight of the urgent need to protect SADC countries against instability. President Mnangagwa said SADC member states should strengthen their security and protect democracy. He also praised member states for their resilience in the midst of covid-19.

“Our region remains stable but we should be more resolute by strengthening democracy and constitutionalism,” he said.

The member states categorized terrorism and cyber threats; transnational organized crimes: climate change and disasters as some of the threats to the region. Other heads of state who attended the summit were South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President Masisi and new Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro.