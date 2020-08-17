Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya says government’s agenda to industrialize the country through robust infrastructure development is firmly on course in line with the SADC regional integration programme.

Ms Siliya has cited the construction of the Katima Mulilo bridge, the one stop border posts at Chirundu, Sesheke and Nakonde, as well as the state of the art Kazungula bridge which is nearing completion as some of the landmarks Zambia has achieved under the SADC regional integration agenda.

The Minister said this in Lusaka when she launched a special publication called the “SADC Success Story in Zambia”.

The launch of the publication is part of the activities to commemorate this year’s SADC day and the 40th anniversary of the regional body.

Ms Siliya who is Chief Government spokesperson revealed that the publication was produced with support from the German government and the European Union under the strengthening National Regional Linkages programme in the SADC region.

She pointed out that the publication will help to create awareness among citizens in member states on the various initiatives, opportunities, protocols, programmes and projects being implemented to facilitate regional integration.

Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya has conferred Julius Phiri a Times of Zambia reporter based in Chipata along with other journalists with certificates of excellence.

Ms Siliya explained that she decided to confer Mr. PHIRI and other journalists because of their passion, consistency and commitment in telling the SADC success stories in Zambia through in-depth feature articles and other stories.

And Ms Siliya says Zambia remains a strong and committed member of SADC.

She noted that the country’s impeccable and long-standing credentials of peace, stability and unity, have earned Zambia an attractive reputation as an influential key player in the region and beyond.