9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 17, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Government’s agenda to industrialize Zambia through robust infrastructure development is firmly on course

By Chief Editor
38 views
2
Economy Government’s agenda to industrialize Zambia through robust infrastructure development is firmly on...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya says government’s agenda to industrialize the country through robust infrastructure development is firmly on course in line with the SADC regional integration programme.

Ms Siliya has cited the construction of the Katima Mulilo bridge, the one stop border posts at Chirundu, Sesheke and Nakonde, as well as the state of the art Kazungula bridge which is nearing completion as some of the landmarks Zambia has achieved under the SADC regional integration agenda.

The Minister said this in Lusaka when she launched a special publication called the “SADC Success Story in Zambia”.

The launch of the publication is part of the activities to commemorate this year’s SADC day and the 40th anniversary of the regional body.

Ms Siliya who is Chief Government spokesperson revealed that the publication was produced with support from the German government and the European Union under the strengthening National Regional Linkages programme in the SADC region.

She pointed out that the publication will help to create awareness among citizens in member states on the various initiatives, opportunities, protocols, programmes and projects being implemented to facilitate regional integration.

Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya has conferred Julius Phiri a Times of Zambia reporter based in Chipata along with other journalists with certificates of excellence.

Ms Siliya explained that she decided to confer Mr. PHIRI and other journalists because of their passion, consistency and commitment in telling the SADC success stories in Zambia through in-depth feature articles and other stories.

And Ms Siliya says Zambia remains a strong and committed member of SADC.

She noted that the country’s impeccable and long-standing credentials of peace, stability and unity, have earned Zambia an attractive reputation as an influential key player in the region and beyond.

Previous articleGrey Zulu dies at 96

2 COMMENTS

  1. The title should have read “PF’s agenda NOT to industrialize Zambia through robust infrastructure development is firmly on course because of thieving by PF/GRZ officials”.

    God bless Zambia.

  2. Hahaha like you are talking to kids. Nakabili you will open Mulungushi text fimofimo for the 5th time. Not again imwe bapompwe. Mama Chikamoneka tamileke. Pono

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 2

Government’s agenda to industrialize Zambia through robust infrastructure development is firmly on course

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya says government’s agenda to industrialize the country through robust infrastructure development is...
Read more
General News

Grey Zulu dies at 96

Chief Editor - 1
Former Secretary General of UNIP and Veteran Politician Grey Zulu has died. Mr. Zulu 96, died at his home in Lusaka on Sunday after...
Read more
Feature Sports

PROS HIT LIST: SA PSL WRAP

sports - 0
Here are briefs on the weekend performances of our South Africa PSL-based players. =BLACK LEOPARDS On Sunday, Striker Mwape Musonda scored a 20th minute opener...
Read more
General News

Fake Examination papers are being printed and distributed using different platforms-Education PS

Chief Editor - 10
The Ministry of General Education says it has received reports of unscrupulous individuals who are printing fake examination papers and distributing them using different...
Read more
Health

Health Minister threatens to ban Social Gathering after spike in non compliance with Guidelines

Chief Editor - 15
Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that social gatherings will be suspended if there is continued relaxation to COVID-19 health guidelines. Dr Chilufya has emphasized...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Manda Hill Opened After being shutdown for Non functional Public Toilets

Economy Chief Editor - 20
Manda Hill Mall has been reopened following the restoration of water supply. The Lusaka City Council closed the mall after it was discovered that it...
Read more

Revenue Collection from Toll Gates drop by 20%

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has recorded a 20 percent drop in revenue collections from its toll gates following the outbreak of corona...
Read more

Higher Education Minister Challenges Youths to come up with Entrepreneurship Ideas

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba has challenged youths in Kabwata to come up with entrepreneurship ideas that will contribute positively to the country’s economic...
Read more

Commerce Trade and Industry Ministry to Develop Standard to Guide Sectors during the COVID-19

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry is in the process of developing Standard Operating Procedures for selected sectors that will act as a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.