The Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Jonas Chanda has warned that people that have encroached on land reserved for water development risk facing the full wrath of the law. The Minister sounded the caution when he visited some areas in Ndola of the Copperbelt Province.

In an area called Minsundu where Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company has one of its water treatment plants, it was discovered that unscrupulous people had built illegal structures. This illegality is despite there being a court order that ruled that all those that had obtained plots around the treatment plant vacate the premises.

“We are a country of laws. As His Excellency President Lungu has stated time without number, we shall not condone lawlessness regardless who are the perpetrators. What kind of nation are we becoming if people can fail to respect a court ruling?” wondered the Bwana Mukubwa Constituency Parliamentarian.

Ndola Town Clerk, Wisdom Bwalya informed the Minister that the City Council was doing everything to ensure that people do not illegally allocate themselves land.

And in the Hillcrest area near Peter Singogo, it was discovered that someone had earmarked the area for construction of a filling station and a shopping mall. However, the area is a recharge zone and a tributary for the Kafue River.

“There is no way we can allow contamination of such an important water body for whatever reason. I am directing Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Water Resources Development, WARMA, ZEMA and Kafubu Water and the Local Authority to see to it that the proposed construction should not take place and measures to that effect be submitted to my office by Friday 21st August,” Dr Chanda said.

“If indeed a title was given for this place, I will work very closely the Minister of Land to ensure that the said title is revoked. There are so many other areas more suitable for that kind of investment,” stated Dr Chanda

With the population growing, the demand for land has been on the rise. However, it important that water development is not endangered.