The Ruling Patriotic Front(PF) has said that the party will take what it described as stern and appropriate disciplinary action against Eastern Province Youth Chairman Emmanuel Banda, popularly known as “Jay Jay” in line with PF’s disciplinary code.

In a statement released to the media, PF Party Secretary General Davies Mwila said that PF members, especially those in leadership positions must endeavour to lead by example through exemplary behaviour at all times and that there are no sacred cows in the Party and everyone is equal before the law.

Mr Mwila said that PF was a mass movement of the people brought together by common values which include love of country, patriotism, justice and the rule of law and that No one will be allowed to use the Party to shield any form of criminality and illegality, adding that members should do all they can to defend party’s image and reputation, as they owe this to both the present and future generations of Zambians.

Mr Mwila further said that the decision by the Police to grant Jay Jay Banda police bond and how they handle the case is not PF’s baby and that aspect was not a party matter, but added PF exists to make the job of law enforcement agencies such as the police easier.

“We shall not sink to low levels of antagonizing the police while abrogating the law. We, therefore, encourage the police to execute their mandate as demanded of them by the law,’ he said.

Jay Jay and other PF cadres recently attacked police officers at Lusaka Central Police. Four suspects identified as John Lungu, Maxwell Pito, Leyford Phiri and Maurice Siluonde were later apprehended while Jay Jay the mastermind, escaped. Police launched a manhunt for him until, 19th August, 2020 when he handed himself to police at Lusaka Central Police.

According to Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja, Jay Jay was granted bail because his aggravated robbery charge was reduced to aggravated assault with intent to steal upon receiving advice from the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) advised that there wasn’t enough evidence to do so.

However, the Police Chief has ordered the re-arrest of Jay Jay for staging an unlawful procession which is against provisions of the Public Order Act and without notifying the Police in the area.

“It was, however, observed that after Banda was released on Police Bond, he proceeded to Eastern Province where he staged an unlawful procession which is against provisions of the Public Order Act. I have therefore directed the Eastern Province Police Commissioner to arrest the said Banda as he did not notify the police,” Mr Kanganja stated.