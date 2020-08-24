9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 24, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST

By sports
38 views
0
Sports Feature Sports MONDAY PRO'S HIT LIST
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Here is a wrap of selected performances over the weekend by our foreign-based stars.

=RUSSIA
Brothers Evans and Klings Kangwa started for fourth from bottom Arsenal Tula’s 2-0 home win over Dynamo Moscow on Saturday but none was on target in their first league victory of the 2020/2021 season after four rounds of matches played.
Evans was substituted in stoppage time of full-time.

=SWEDEN
Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 46th minute of third placed Djurgarden’s 2-2 home draw 13th positioned Goteborg but was not on target.
It was his third match back after a lengthy injury layoff.
Compatriot Emmanuel Banda was not in the team.


=AUSTRIA
Champions RB Salzburg hosted Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam in a pre-season friendly on Sunday that the visitors won 4-1.
Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka came on in the 63rd minute with Salzburg down 2-1.
Salzburg host EPL champions Liverpool in their next pre-season match on August 25.

=SOUTH AFRICA
-POLOKWANE CITY
Midfielder Salulani Phiri came on in the 80th minute of Polokwane’s 1-1 home draw against Highlands Park on Saturday but was not on target for the second from bottom club.

-Orlando Pirates
Midfielder Augustine Mulenga did not make the fourth placed team’s 1-0 away loss to Cape Town City on Sunday.

-Kaizer Chiefs
Striker Lazarus Kambole scored his debut goal for Chiefs since joining them this season from Zesco United.
Kambole came on in the 49th minute and twenty minutes later scored the equalizer in a 1-1 home draw against mid-table Stellenbosch.
Compatriot Nathan Sinkala came off with an injury in the 46th minute.
Chiefs now need three more wins from their last four matches to end second placed Mamelodi Sundowns two year reign and collect their first league title since 2015.

Previous articlePresident Lungu has continued to be a strong advocate for the diaspora

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST

Here is a wrap of selected performances over the weekend by our foreign-based stars. =RUSSIA Brothers Evans and Klings Kangwa started...
Read more
General News

President Lungu has continued to be a strong advocate for the diaspora

Chief Editor - 9
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation Ambassador Chalwe Lombe says President Edgar Lungu has given people in the diaspora...
Read more
General News

Jay Jay Banda suspended from position with immediate effect

Chief Editor - 14
PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has suspended Provincial Youth Chairperson for Eastern Province Jay Jay Banda from his position with immediate effect following his...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Movie Review : The Old Guard

staff - 0
A group of mercenaries, all centuries-old immortals with the ablity to heal themselves, discover someone is onto their secret, and they must fight to...
Read more
Rural News

Chief Chiwala Calls On Companies In His Chiefdom To Plough Back To Communities

Chief Editor - 2
Senior Chief Chiwala has told companies in his Chiefdom to ploughing back to communities as their cooperate social responsbility. Senior Chief Chiwala has since commended...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

FAZ Announces Lower League Restart Format

Feature Sports sports - 0
FAZ has announced that the 2019/2020 season for lower leagues and women competitions will be concluded when teams play an equal number of games. The...
Read more

Nusa Mohammed in Talks Over Nkana Stay

Feature Sports sports - 0
Kenya defender Musa Mohammed has disclosed that he is still in talks with Nkana over the possibility of renewing his contract which expired two...
Read more

Micho Commences Countdown for November Botswana Doubleheader

Feature Sports sports - 7
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says the countdown to November’s 2021 AFCON qualifying doubleheader date against Botswana has begun despite the game being over...
Read more

Chipolopolo Secure UAE Friendly Dates

Feature Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo have secured friendly dates against the United Arab Emirates. Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic said they have been invited for two friendlies in the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.