Here is a wrap of selected performances over the weekend by our foreign-based stars.

=RUSSIA

Brothers Evans and Klings Kangwa started for fourth from bottom Arsenal Tula’s 2-0 home win over Dynamo Moscow on Saturday but none was on target in their first league victory of the 2020/2021 season after four rounds of matches played.

Evans was substituted in stoppage time of full-time.

=SWEDEN

Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 46th minute of third placed Djurgarden’s 2-2 home draw 13th positioned Goteborg but was not on target.

It was his third match back after a lengthy injury layoff.

Compatriot Emmanuel Banda was not in the team.



=AUSTRIA

Champions RB Salzburg hosted Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam in a pre-season friendly on Sunday that the visitors won 4-1.

Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka came on in the 63rd minute with Salzburg down 2-1.

Salzburg host EPL champions Liverpool in their next pre-season match on August 25.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-POLOKWANE CITY

Midfielder Salulani Phiri came on in the 80th minute of Polokwane’s 1-1 home draw against Highlands Park on Saturday but was not on target for the second from bottom club.

-Orlando Pirates

Midfielder Augustine Mulenga did not make the fourth placed team’s 1-0 away loss to Cape Town City on Sunday.



-Kaizer Chiefs

Striker Lazarus Kambole scored his debut goal for Chiefs since joining them this season from Zesco United.

Kambole came on in the 49th minute and twenty minutes later scored the equalizer in a 1-1 home draw against mid-table Stellenbosch.

Compatriot Nathan Sinkala came off with an injury in the 46th minute.

Chiefs now need three more wins from their last four matches to end second placed Mamelodi Sundowns two year reign and collect their first league title since 2015.