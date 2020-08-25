Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has been acquitted on all four charges of alleged corruption that were slapped on him by the Anti-Corruption Commission, ACC.

And ACC Acting Director General Rosemary Khuzwayo failed to appear before the court today due to an illness.

When the matter came up for continuation of trial, the ACC Secretary Clifford Monga who was among the team of lawyers from the Commission told Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale that he was instructed to offer no further evidence in the matter.

At this point, Dr Chilufya’s lawyer, Tutwa Ngulube asked the court to acquit his client. Magistrate Mwale then acquitted Dr Chilufya of all the charges and set him free.

Yesterday, the court had issued summons to ACC Acting Director General Rosemary Khuzwayo, ordering her to appear before the court and show cause why she should not be cited for contempt.

This was in connection to the alleged suspension of an Investigative Officer who testified as the first state witness in the matter.

However, Mr. Monga today told the Court that Ms Khuzwayo suffered from High Blood Pressure and was unable to avail herself before court.

The court has since canceled the summons to ACC management following Dr. Chilufya’s acquittal.