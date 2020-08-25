9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Updated:

Health Minister acquitted on all four charges of alleged corruption

By Chief Editor
Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has been acquitted on all four charges of alleged corruption that were slapped on him by the Anti-Corruption Commission, ACC.

And ACC Acting Director General Rosemary Khuzwayo failed to appear before the court today due to an illness.

When the matter came up for continuation of trial, the ACC Secretary Clifford Monga who was among the team of lawyers from the Commission told Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale that he was instructed to offer no further evidence in the matter.

At this point, Dr Chilufya’s lawyer, Tutwa Ngulube asked the court to acquit his client. Magistrate Mwale then acquitted Dr Chilufya of all the charges and set him free.

Yesterday, the court had issued summons to ACC Acting Director General Rosemary Khuzwayo, ordering her to appear before the court and show cause why she should not be cited for contempt.

This was in connection to the alleged suspension of an Investigative Officer who testified as the first state witness in the matter.

However, Mr. Monga today told the Court that Ms Khuzwayo suffered from High Blood Pressure and was unable to avail herself before court.

The court has since canceled the summons to ACC management following Dr. Chilufya’s acquittal.

  3. The rotten fight against corruption. Who never knew what the outcome would be!?

    There will be many cases which shall be opened after PF leaves next year.

    The justice system is undersiege by the tyranny regime. Educated lawyers but dunderheads.

    This worst president Zambia ever had and ever we shall have.

    PF must go!

  11. The good thing is that the corruption cases involving PF ministers always end up at magistrates courts (The PF’s river Jordan).
    After 2021 , the high courts will be extremely busy.

  12. So what was the judge supposed to do? Give evidence on behalf of ACC? The ACC screwed up or they had no evidence or the earlier witness was bought. But from the judges stand point- the verdict is in order.

  15. Shame on my own Zambia….this is very sad…just yesterday the ACC had all the evidence….no wonder he was arrested….i told you that this is just a script written by Chagwa Lungu and Makaka Dunderhead Kaizar Zulu

