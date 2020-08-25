9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Mr. Mvunga’s appointment as BoZ Governor signals President Lungu’s continued destruction of state institutions-CiSCA

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Headlines Mr. Mvunga’s appointment as BoZ Governor signals President Lungu’s continued destruction...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has said that it is as perplexed as many others in Zambia that have expressed grave misgivings on the suitability of Mr. Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia Governor.

In a statement released to the media CiSCA said that even as the organization appreciated that the President exercised his constitutional powers to appoint Mr. Mvunga, and as much as they acknowledged that Mr. Mvunga met the minimum qualifications as outlined in Article 214 of our Constitution, CiSCA said that it was extremely apprehensive about the suitability of Mr. Mvunga as Chief Executive Officer of our Central Bank.

CiSCA further contended that Dr. Denny Kalyalya’s dismissal and Mr. Mvunga’s appointment is President Lungu’s continued destruction of state institutions, starting with the Anti-Corruption Commission and now the central bank.

“It is a no brainer that our economy is in a comatose state and a critical economic institution such as the Central Bank needs to be led by a highly competent and respected individual who commands both national and international respect, and definitely not one whose only suitability is being amenable and malleable to PF’s machinations. A Central Bank Governor should not only be independent but should also be seen to be independent. Mr. Mvunga’s independence is questionable because he is a politically aligned individual whose allegiance will primarily be to his political sponsors.

“When juxtaposed, Dr. Kalyalya’s CV not only surpasses Mr. Mvunga on academic, professional qualifications and experience, but he also beats him in sobriety of character and public standing. How then is Mr. Mvunga expected to perform better than Dr. Kalyalya? The backlash from the appointment demonstrates that Mr. Mvunga is taking up a position that the public thinks he is not the best fit for. We further contend that there are easily at least 50 Zambians who are better qualified, have sober rock-solid temperaments with formidable national and international track records that can replace Dr. Kalyalya if he absolutely had to go.

“Further, appointing someone to a position requiring ratification by Parliament when Parliament is on recess is wrong and ultra vires to Constitutional procedures. We earnestly appeal to MPs to exercise the doctrine of separation of powers and as the people’s direct representatives, reject Mr. Mvunga’s appointment in the same way parliament refused to ratify the appointment of Judge Lombe Chibesakunda as Chief Justice,” concluded the statement

Previous articleUganda pharmaceutical company halts exports to Zambia over unpaid debts

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Mr. Mvunga’s appointment as BoZ Governor signals President Lungu’s continued destruction of state institutions-CiSCA

The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has said that it is as perplexed as many others in Zambia that...
Read more
Economy

Uganda pharmaceutical company halts exports to Zambia over unpaid debts

Chief Editor - 10
Cipla Uganda, the biggest manufacturer of drugs in that country, has suspended exports to Zambia, over unpaid invoices on products worth almost $12m, over...
Read more
Feature Politics

We were having a consultative engagement and discussion, and not forming a pact-Mutati

Chief Editor - 6
Former Finance Minister Felix Mutati has said that he is not in any political pact with Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba and Lusaka lawyer...
Read more
Videos and Audios

New Bank of Zambia Governor is Politically Inclined-Kambwili

Chief Editor - 13
https://youtu.be/wnu-Zvdxs14
Read more
General News

Over 300,000 Zambian citizens get their NRCs in the ongoing Mobile Exercise-Kampyongo

Chief Editor - 7
GOVERNMENT has announced that 331,472 Zambian citizens have so far acquired their NRCs in the ongoing Mobile Issuance of National Registration Cards exercise in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

IMF raises concerns over Governor Kalyalya sacking

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
The International Monetary Fund says it has noted the change in leadership made at the Bank of Zambia over the weekend. IMF Media Relations Officer...
Read more

Court Summons ACC Acting DG for tempering with Witness

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
The Lusaka magistrate court has subpoenaed the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) acting director general Rosemary Kuzwayo after Dr. Chitalu Chilufya’s lawyers applied that she...
Read more

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Reprimands Tito over BoZ Governor comments

Headlines Chief Editor - 39
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reprimanded the Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, following comments made by the Minister on social media regarding the...
Read more

New Bank Governor Advised To Accelerate Disbursement Of K10 Billion Stimulus Package

Headlines Chief Editor - 33
The financial markets and small-scale businesses, key to Zambia’s economic recovery, have called on newly appointed Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga to reduce...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.