9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Uganda pharmaceutical company halts exports to Zambia over unpaid debts

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Economy Uganda pharmaceutical company halts exports to Zambia over unpaid debts
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Cipla Uganda, the biggest manufacturer of drugs in that country, has suspended exports to Zambia, over unpaid invoices on products worth almost $12m, over two years.

Cipla’s Uganda may be warning investors of problems in Zambia, but yesterday it also gave them good news about a winning a contract with South Africa and the World Health Organisation, to supply Antiretroviral and anti-malarial drugs.

The company’s problems in Zambia threaten to get worse, but they may be offset by business developments elsewhere.

Talks are advanced with 16 countries, which would expand Cipla’s exports to 22 markets.

Uganda’s pharmaceutical industry is at risk from the growing debt crisis in Zambia.

According to officials, CiplaQCIL continues to engage extensively and constructively with the Government of Zambia regarding payment of the over dues this financial year and has already received $1.2 million in the first quarter. This engagement involves forfeiting the over dues through an international bank to secure guaranteed payment.

“The company is relentlessly focussed on driving shareholder value through increased revenues and profitability. Even though it was business unusual during the COVID-19 pandemic, CiplaQCIL was fortunate to operate without interruption and even managed to improve attendance and productivity levels during this period. The new financial year 2020/2021 has presented opportunities in increasing the customer base with orders from Botswana for 2.3 million doses of ARVs for adults living with HIV,” CEO of CiplaQCIL, Nevin Bradford, said.

“The 2019/2020 financial year was a challenging year especially given the Zambia issues and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic. We can be proud though despite numerous challenges, CiplaQCIL continues to deliver on its ethos of “Caring for Life” by producing quality, affordable medicines to ensure that people have access to life-saving medication,” he said.

This was at the at second annual general meeting (AGM) held last Thursday 20 August 2020.

The company said in a statement on Monday that the losses were due to the fact that it has failed to collect debts from the Government of Zambia, increased competition from other companies that produce similar products and reduction in drug prices.

To calm the fears, the company said in a statement that “Management endeavoured to minimize the impact on the reduction in revenue from Zambia through increased funder related sales.” It said sales to Global Fund business has rebounded significantly in the first half of this reporting year.

Cipla, which was established in 2005, manufactures Anti-retroviral (ARV), artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs) and Hepatitis medicines to treat HIV/AIDS, Malaria and Hepatitis.

Previous articleWe were having a consultative engagement and discussion, and not forming a pact-Mutati

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Uganda pharmaceutical company halts exports to Zambia over unpaid debts

Cipla Uganda, the biggest manufacturer of drugs in that country, has suspended exports to Zambia, over unpaid invoices on...
Read more
Feature Politics

We were having a consultative engagement and discussion, and not forming a pact-Mutati

Chief Editor - 0
Former Finance Minister Felix Mutati has said that he is not in any political pact with Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba and Lusaka lawyer...
Read more
Videos and Audios

New Bank of Zambia Governor is Politically Inclined-Kambwili

Chief Editor - 2
https://youtu.be/wnu-Zvdxs14
Read more
General News

Over 300,000 Zambian citizens get their NRCs in the ongoing Mobile Exercise-Kampyongo

Chief Editor - 1
GOVERNMENT has announced that 331,472 Zambian citizens have so far acquired their NRCs in the ongoing Mobile Issuance of National Registration Cards exercise in...
Read more
Columns

MMD will take Part in By-Elections, Nakachinda will one day be sent to Prison

Chief Editor - 1
By Hon Elizabeth Chitika National Secretary Members of the Press, We have invited you here in order to set the record about our party straight. I...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF Media Director hints at the Reason for Bank of Zambia Governor’s Dismissal

Economy Chief Editor - 57
The ruling Patritic Front Media Director Sunday Chanda has hinted that the Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya has been dismissed because of the...
Read more

The Dismissal of Dr. Denny Kalyalya is Another Sad Development for Zambia-HH

Economy Chief Editor - 31
By Hakainde Hichilema "What has happened at BOZ is like replacing an experienced heart surgeon with a mechanic, in the middle of heart...
Read more

Minister denies authorising Mopani to Move Procuring of Contracts and Supply to South Africa

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Honourable Richard Musukwa has said that allegations that he has given Mopani a go-ahead to move their Forward...
Read more

Come up with alternative banking strategies tol make debt servicing easier for customers-Finance Minister

Economy Chief Editor - 3
Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has challenged banks to come up with alternative banking strategies that will make debt servicing easier for customers during the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.