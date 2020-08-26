A 41 year old Zambian national has been shot dead in unclear circumstances by unidentified people in Kerk street, Central Johannesburg, South Africa.

The deceased, identified as Harold Zulu, was shot by suspected stray bullets following a suspected gun violence that erupted near where Mr. Zulu was doing his work at the time.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital after an emergency rescue ambulance evacuated him from the scene with the help of his friends.

Mr. Zulu’s remains have since been deposited at Johannesburg hospital mortuary, awaiting further investigations by local police who have so far recorded statements from some witnesses.

According to the information made available to the Zambian Mission in Pretoria,the deceased was working as a loader for Zambian registered bus operators based in Johannesburg.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major general Jackson Miti expressed sadness at the death of Mr. Zulu.

He said it was sad a life had been lost as a result of suspected gang-related violence.

Major General Miti has wished the bereaved family members in Zambia God’s strength during this difficult moment.