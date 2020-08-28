Zambia’s Performing Artiste, Producer, and Human Rights Activist, Miko Zulu has said that it is very clear that the failures of privatisation and the adverse effects thereof can be attributed to selfish capitalists who manipulated the system by undervaluing prime public assets and then benefitting from the scam by selling the cheaply priced companies to themselves thereafter.

In a post on his Facebook page and reacting to revelation by Forum For Democracy 9FDD) President Edith Nawakwi on HotFM yesterday, Mr. Zulu said that in as much as the processes may have been legal, there was absolutely no morality on the part of the actors and that is the moral compass which must be used to determine in whose hands the future of the country will be safer come August 2021, adding that some things are legally right but morally wrong.

“Let us not forget the poverty, lost lives, destroyed futures, destroyed families and lost jobs that were as a result of this pure capitalist approach to national development. Ghost towns were created in many provinces as a result.

“In the end the wealth was simply transferred from the people to few individuals whose loyalty to the country is now cast in doubt whichever way you look at it.

Mr Zulu further said that as Zambia heads towards a major Presidential election, it is absolutely important for citizens to know who was part of the privatisation process and how they made their wealth because this would give Zambians an indication to where their hearts lie, adding that this was more so for those who wish to rule or continue to rule this country.

Yesterday, FDD leader Edith Nawakwi charged that the conduct of Hakainde Hichilema during the privatization exercise bordered on theft of public resources and that he is lucky he has never been arrested so far.

Mrs Nawakwi charged that Mr Hichilema should not stretch his luck too far as one day he will be made to account for the theft he allegedly committed.

She said as a Managing Partner at Grant Thornton, Mr Hichilema used his position as an adviser to the Zambian government during the privatization period to enrich himself.

Mrs Nawakwi was speaking on the Hot Seat radio programme on Hot FM in response to Mr Hichilema’s call that she and other lawyers who participated in the privatization exercise should explain their roles.

She said the mere fact that Mr Hichilema sold himself a House in Serval road in Kabulonga and ended up as Chairman of Sun Hotels, the hotel chain that bought off Intercontinental Hotel in Livingstone confirms that he is thief.

“When I was Agriculture Minister, we engaged Grant Thornton as receivership manager, we were expecting a receivership report but we ended up receiving a liquidation report. What Hakainde should explain is how he ended up acquiring a Lima Bank House in Serval road where he lived until he moved to Lusaka East without any public bids for the sale of that property was engaged. That is theft of public funds,” Mrs Nawakwi said.

She added, “secondly, Grant Thornton was engaged to handle the sale of Intercontinental Hotel in Livingstone which became Sun Hotels. We asked Mr Hichilema whether the 6 million dollars offered was a good prize and he told us it was a good price and the following day, he became a Board Chairman of the same Hotel. That is conflict of interest and that is theft.”

The FDD leader said Mr Hichilema should also be questioned over the handing of the RAMCOZ in Luanshya receivership.

She revealed that Mr Hichilema’s Grant Thornton was paid 10 million dollars for the RAMCOZ receivership which has not even benefited the local miners.

Mrs Nawakwi said because of stealing from the government, Mr Hichilema has now amassed millions of dollars in offshore accounts.

“One day, the law will visit him. He shouldn’t think he is very smart.”