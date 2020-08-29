Ex-Zambia Under-20 midfielder Boston Muchindu says he is pleased with the career progression of most members of the 2017 group that won the Africa Cup on home soil and later reached the World Cup quarterfinals in South Korea.

The Solomon Sakala captained squad boasted of youngsters who are playing in Europe such as Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu, Emmanuel Banda, Edward Chilufya and Fashion Sakala.

Muchindu of Green Eagles is playing in the FAZ Super Division with the other legion consisting of Solomon Sakala (Zesco United), Prosper Chiluya (Kabwe Warriors), Moses Nyondo (Nkana) and Zanaco keeper Mangani Banda among others.

“Firstly, I would say we had a good squad. The majority of us are doing fine from the squad,” said the former Nkana youngster.

“It is a plus having players in Europe from the squad which played the 2017 Under-20 World Cup like Enoch Mwepu, Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala, Edward Chilufya and Emmanuel Banda,” Muchindu said.

“We have seen a lot of our friends playing in the Zambian Super League. For us still in Zambia we are also hoping for a better tomorrow. Maybe two or three years from now we want to find ourselves playing in Europe or somewhere outside Africa,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muchindu is seeking more game time at Eagles after featuring in only six matches in the ended 2019/20 season in which he also suffered an injury.

“I am happy to be here at Green Eagles. Definitely the coming season I will push for more game time,” he said.

Muchindu launched his career at Young Nkana before graduating into the main team and in 2019 switched to Choma to join Eagles.