President Edgar Lungu has commissioned the Musonda Falls Power Station which has been rehabilitated and upgraded from 5 to 10 Mega Watts.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Power Plant in Mwense District earlier today, President Lungu said the implementation of the project is consistent with the aspiration of the Patriotic Front (PF) government in ensuring that energy remains the key driver of economic development in the country.

President Lungu said the Power Station will have the capacity to generate 63 million kilo watt hours of electricity on average per year.

He said the generated electricity will be harnessed to increase irrigation, agro processing, small scale mining and promote tourism.

“I have been told that the upgraded Musonda Falls project will now be able to generate over 63 million kilo watt hours of electricity on average per year. This electricity could be harnessed for increased land irrigation, agro-processing, small-scale mining and to facilitate tourism to name but a few opportunities. It is gratifying to note that during the construction of the project, 350 local people, with different skills were employed,” said President Lungu.

He disclosed that the Power Station project is an example of the unwavering commitment of his administration in accelerating the country’s key infrastructure investments and empowering citizens through the provision of essential services such as power supply to sustain economic growth.



“Let me reiterate that your government, the PF government, is poised to continue implementing infrastructure development countrywide,” said President Lungu.

And Energy Minister Hon Mathew Nkhuwa said his Ministry will ensure that Power Plants regardless of the size are developed in all parts of the country where there is potential.

He said the commissioning of the Musonda Falls Power Plant will go a long way in reducing the power deficit that the country is currently facing.

Hon Nkhuwa said there is great potential for small hydro power stations in Luapula Province owing to the wide spread potential pellenial rivers that flow in the area.

Meanwhile, in a speech read on his behalf by Director Transmission Webster Musonda, Zesco Managing Director Mr Victor Mundende said as one of the mitigation measures to manage the hydro-logical risk due to climate change, the corporation has taken advantage of the favorable rainfall pattern in the Northern part of the country by embarking on a program to rehabilitate and upgrade existing power plants such as the Chishimba, Lunzua, Shiwang’angu, Lusiwasi lower and Lusiwasi Upper Hydro Power Schemes.

“We are also delighted to report that in December 2019, Zesco and the National Utility in D.R. Congo with the support of the Southern African Power Pool, finalized the pre-feasibility studies for sites on the Luapula River. The Consultant has recommended that we now proceed with detailed feasibility studies for three Sites, namely; CXB – 271mw Mumbotuta in Milenge and Two sites vb & amp with capacities of 210mw & amp; 308mw in Mambilima,” said Mr. Mundende